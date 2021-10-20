New Stanton gives conditional OK for large warehouse project

Ground could be broken next spring on a 1-million-square-foot warehouse project in New Stanton.

Borough council this week gave the conditional approval to the land development plan that SunCap Property Group of Charlotte, N.C., had reached with the borough. Among the conditions that SunCap must agree meet is to obtain all government permits within a year of the approval of the agreement and it must agree of the agreement. Council had tabled approval this month so details of the agreement could be resolved.

The company is proposing to build the warehouse on a 145-acre parcel along Westinghouse Drive and Glenn Fox Road.

Trucks exiting the warehouse would access the Pennsylvania Turnpike by the Glenn Fox Road bridge and following Arona Road to the turnpike entrance.

Before the agreement is finalized, the property owner, New Stanton Technology Park L.P. of McMurray, must consolidate two parcels on the site.

Matthew Virgin, senior vice president for business development at the firm’s Pittsburgh office, said the company anticipates breaking ground next spring.

The project will take a year to finish, he said.

The warehouse is projected to serve about 180 tractor-trailer trucks a day, according to SunCap’s engineers.

SunCap signed a confidentiality agreement with the company that would operate the warehouse.

SunCap representatives previously told the New Stanton planning commission the project would create about 600 jobs.

UPS has a large facility in New Stanton that would be within a half-mile of the new warehouse, and FedEx Freight has warehouse facility in the area of a former Sony Corp. plant, which straddles Hempfield and East Huntingdon.

An Amazon spokesman previously said the company is constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop sites.

“We have a policy not to provide information on our future road map,” the spokesman said.