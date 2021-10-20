Medical Assistants Recognition Week celebrated at RichmondCC

HAMLET – The American Association of Medical Assistants has designated this week as Medical Assistants’ Recognition Week. Medical assistants across the country will be recognized during this special week and honored on Medical Assistants’ Recognition Day, which was Wednesday.

“MAR week is a time to celebrate the hard work, dedication and compassion of these healthcare professionals. The Richmond Community College Medical Assisting department recognizes their achievements. Our graduates are definitely heroes,” said Renea Craven, Medical Assisting Program coordinator.

Many of the medical assistants you see every time you visit your local doctor are graduates of the two-year associate degree program offered at RichmondCC.

“Medical Assistants are critical components of quality healthcare. They support the work of physicians with administrative and clinical duties. With unique versatility, they continue to be among one of the nation’s faster growing allied health professions of choice,” said Craven.

The Medical Assisting Program prepares multi-skilled health care professionals who can perform administrative, clinical and laboratory procedures in a variety of health care settings. Students learn about scheduling appointments, coding and processing insurance accounts, billing, collections, medical transcription, computer operations, assisting with examinations and treatments, performing routine laboratory procedures, electrocardiography, supervised medication administration and the ethical and legal issues associated with patient care.

Employment opportunities include physicians’ offices, health maintenance organizations, urgent care centers, health departments and hospitals.

According to the employment tool Career Coach, 486 companies within a 50-mile radius of Hamlet have posted 3,712 jobs for medical assistants since September 2018. RichmondCC’s Medical Assisting program has had a high job placement rate for many of its graduates.

Graduates of the program can take the American Association of Medical Assistants’ Certification Examination to become Certified Medical Assistants. The Medical Assisting program is accepting new students for spring semester. New students can come to RichmondCC’s main campus in Hamlet and register for classes.

When you visit your healthcare facility this week, take a look at your healthcare professional’s name tag. If you see CMA, wish them a happy Medical Assistants’ week or just a simple thank you for providing great patient care.

For information about the Medical Assisting program, contact Craven at 910-410-1888 or email [email protected]

Kacie Hamby is the assistant director of marketing and communication for Richmond Community College.