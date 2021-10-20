Indiana Jones 5 and MCU Movies Delayed Until 2023

The director of Indiana Jones 5 hopped on social media to answer an important fan question about the upcoming film. A filmmaker named James W. Burns asked James Mangold about a very specific detail concerning the hero. Basically, would the shoulder strap of his bag be over or under his jacket? "There is one question I'd like to ask @mang0ld. I'm not worried about the trailer, or first official photos, or plot details. I just want to know one thing… bag strap over or under?" Luckily for Burns, Mangold hopped on Twitter to quickly settle this with a simple "over!" A lot of fans have a ton invested in the series. After the fourth entry, they're just hoping for a clear return to form. From the sounds of things, the creative team is committed to a similar goal. Hopes are high, and this massive franchise is coming in for a landing.
