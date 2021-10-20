CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Indiana Jones 5 and MCU Movies Delayed Until 2023

By Mike Julianelle
The Dad
The Dad
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s starting to seem like the universe doesn’t want another Indiana Jones movie. The movie, which is being directed by James Mangold (Logan) and co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelson, is purported to have a time-travel element – and some recent photos from the set showing old-fashioned ships and what look...

www.thedad.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Disney Delays 'Doctor Strange 2,' 'Thor 4,' 'Black Panther' Sequel and 'Indiana Jones 5'

Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters. Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023.
MOVIES
newschain

Disney puts back release dates for Indiana Jones and Black Panther movies

The Walt Disney Co is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever. The company said on Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced instalment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in cinemas in June 2023.
MOVIES
/Film

Marvel Studios Pushes Back Entire 2022 Slate, Indiana Jones 5 Delayed Almost A Full Year

It would seem that the coronavirus pandemic isn't done messing with the upcoming slate of blockbusters from Marvel Studios. Last April, "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love & Thunder" were pushed back due to the delay of the release of this year's "Black Widow," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals." Even though all those movies made it to the finish line, the rest of the upcoming Marvel Studios movies have been significantly pushed back yet again, shifting the entire 2022 slate of movies, and even one of their 2023 offerings.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel head Kevin Feige says ‘production shifts’ led to major MCU movie delays

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has explained why the release of as many as six Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies have been pushed back. Speaking to Variety, Feige attributed the delay to “production shifts and changes” but confirmed that all the slots are still with the studio. It was previously reported that the release dates for forthcoming Phase 4 films in 2022 and 2023, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, have been postponed. Responding to the news, Feige said: “So all the Marvel slots are the same, we’re just...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
heyuguys.com

‘Indiana Jones’ takes a year delay in massive Disney release reshuffle

Disney and Marvel have reshuffled a number of Blockbuster releases for 2022 that will see the likes of the ‘Indiana Jones’ sequel and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hitting a delay in release. With the multiply setbacks in the release schedule due to the pandemic over the past two years, Disney’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Director Answers Important Fan Question About New Movie

The director of Indiana Jones 5 hopped on social media to answer an important fan question about the upcoming film. A filmmaker named James W. Burns asked James Mangold about a very specific detail concerning the hero. Basically, would the shoulder strap of his bag be over or under his jacket? "There is one question I'd like to ask @mang0ld. I'm not worried about the trailer, or first official photos, or plot details. I just want to know one thing… bag strap over or under?" Luckily for Burns, Mangold hopped on Twitter to quickly settle this with a simple "over!" A lot of fans have a ton invested in the series. After the fourth entry, they're just hoping for a clear return to form. From the sounds of things, the creative team is committed to a similar goal. Hopes are high, and this massive franchise is coming in for a landing.
MOVIES
mobilesyrup.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder among delayed MCU movies

Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favourite heroes battle it out. Disney has pushed back the release dates of many forthcoming movies, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from March 25th to May 6th, 2022; Thor: Love and Thunder from May 6th to July 8th, 2022; and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from July 8th to November 11th, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
James Mangold
The Dad

RUMOR: MCU Developing World War Hulk Movie

The MCU has been alive and kicking for more than a decade now. It kicked off with Iron Man and slowly picked up a collection of superheroes over ten years of multiplex dominating movies. Then they all came together to close out the Infinity Saga in Endgame. Along the way, nearly every major character was featured in their own movie, or collection of movies, culminating in Black Widow’s long-awaited, pandemic-delayed solo flick.
MOVIES
The Dad

Sony Releases First Action-Packed Trailer for Uncharted Film

Just judging by the trailer, they’ve definitely captured the spirit of the games. Check it out for yourself down below. “Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.”
MOVIES
The Dad

Bill Murray Joins MCU With Secret Role in Ant-Man 3

It’s starting to seem like every actor in Hollywood is part of the MCU. Over the decade+ of movies and TV shows, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the new Law and Order: even the smallest roles are filled with people you’ve seen before. But there’s still room for acting legends like Michael Douglas, popular comic actors like Owen Wilson, and television icons like Julia Louis-Dreyfus. And now it seems Kevin Feige and the Marvel brass have enticed one of the most beloved actors in recent memory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Jones 5#Mobile Phone#Time Travel#Roman#Norse#Wakanda
thebrag.com

Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime in October

There is a whole bunch of must-see movies and TV shows set to arrive on Amazon Prime Australia in October. With so many of us still stuck in lockdown, we can all breathe a sigh of relief that the streaming service has well and truly delivered when it comes to binge-worthy content this month.
TV SHOWS
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
The Dad

The Dad

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

 https://thedad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy