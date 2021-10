Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has described inflation in the UK as a “real cause of some concern”, but said he was confident it could be contained in the months ahead.The latest Consumer Prices Index figures show the rise in the cost of living fell to 3.1 per cent in the year to September – down slightly from 3.2 per cent in August.However, the inflation figure remains far above the Bank of England’s target rate of 2 per cent, as fuel, food and transport costs remain a struggle for many people across the country.“I think it’s a real cause of...

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO