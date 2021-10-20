CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers Roundup: Adam Fox has preliminary extension talks; and out of market fans missing out on games

Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Fox won the Norris Trophy last season, thanks to an amazing season. He was also helped by a strong push by the New York Rangers organization to make sure voters didn’t dismiss him because the team failed to make the playoffs. The 23 year-old from Jericho, LI will...

elitesportsny.com

How much is Adam Fox going to cost the Rangers?

As more NHL teams lock up top defensemen long-term, the Rangers are looking at an expensive next contract for their best blue liner. The New York Rangers are on the clock. Yes, the 2021-22 season just started, but they’re staring at a countdown to what will likely be the largest contract in the history of the organization.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

What does Charlie McAvoy's deal mean for Adam Fox and the Rangers?

When a player approaches unrestricted free agency, he has many things to consider when it comes to where his hockey journey will continue. Market, team strength, coaching staff and potential linemates are all considered, which sometimes leads to a (small) haircut or a (not as small) overpay in terms of overall salary. When a player is approaching restricted free agency, things are a bit different.
NHL
chatsports.com

The Morning After New York: Calgary Runs Over Rangers & Adam Fox

-499 & Counting: Mikael Backlund had a two point night thanks to a gorgeous goal and an assist on Blake Coleman’s tally. Those two points have him on the verge of reaching the 500 point barrier with being only one away at 499. -We’ve Got A First: Tyler Pitlick picked...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
NHL

Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Gabriel Landeskog Will Have Hearing After That Dangerous Hit on Kirby Dach (Update: Suspended Two Games)

Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Strome out for Rangers, in COVID protocol

Murray placed on IR by Senators; MacKinnon unlikely to play for Avalanche. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Anaheim Ducks. John Gibson will not play for the Ducks against the Minnesota Wild on Friday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN+,...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

John Gibson Out With Lower-Body Injury, Will Miss Tonight’s Game

Goaltender John Gibson suffered a lower-body injury in Anaheim’s Wednesday night season-opening win against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Dallas Eakins confirms. Backup netminder Anthony Stolarz will make his first start of the season Friday night against Minnesota while Lukas Dostal has been recalled to back him up, per the AHL’s transactions page. Eakins also notes that winger Troy Terry will be absent from the game against Minnesota as well, citing a non-COVID-related illness.
HOCKEY

