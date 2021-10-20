Steenbergen, de Wet announce engagement

You can finally stop asking and guessing - it’s now Cal-Rec official: Andrea Otto and Nathan Colpitts of Peacham, Vt., are announcing their engagement. Andrea is the daughter of Andrew and Donna Otto of West Burke, Vt. Nathan is the son of Chris and Becky Colpitts of Monroe, N.H. An...
James Clark and Levern Kelley have announced their wedding engagement. The couple got engaged on October 2, 2021 in Boothbay Harbor on the walking bridge. The couple are planning to be married in October of 2022.
Janet and Kevin Monahan of Bow announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Monahan, to Brendan Quillinan, son of Patricia and Joseph Quillinan of Averill Park, N.Y. Monahan of Boston graduated from St. Lawrence University. She works for Arcadia Solutions in Boston. Quillinan of Boston graduated from Siena College. He...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary rock band Styx will kick off their 50th anniversary with a limited engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Styx will perform five shows inside The Venetian Theatre held on January 28 and 29 and February 2, 4 and 5, 2022. Styx will also be...
Congratulations are in order for BBC Radio 1 favourite Scott Mills, as the DJ is officially engaged!. Mills, who presents shows on Radio 1 and 5 Live, confirmed the happy news with a series of sweet photos on Instagram yesterday (October 25). Revealing a sneak peek of his proposal set-up,...
Herbert and Ann Funsten of Los Alamos are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Kristin Reed Funsten to Thomas Mark Augustin Boullier, son of Christophe and Susan Boullier, of Paris, France. Kristin is a 2014 graduate of Los Alamos High School. Kristin graduated from Saint Michael’s College in Burlington, Vermont in 2018 with a B.S. in Psychology and Elementary Education. She graduated with a Masters in Education from Saint Michael’s College in 2020. Thomas graduated from Ecole Massillon in Paris, France in 2014 and came to Burlington, Vermont to attend Saint Michael’s College in 2014. He graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2018 with a B.S. in Economics. A Fall 2022 wedding is planned. Courtesy photo.
Good for them! Wrestling is a very unique form of work and it comes with a rather unique lifestyle. Wrestlers are constantly on the road and it can be difficult to find a way to have a normal life. This certainly includes romantic relationships outside of the industry, but two current wrestling names have found a way around that. As it turns out, things seem to be going very well.
Singer Chase Bryant and his girlfriend Selena Weber are engaged; the couple took to Instagram to announce the news and show off Weber’s new ring, which they celebrated on Bryant’s 28th birthday. Bryant captioned his post, “Can’t wait to spend forever with you my love. Best birthday present ever, was...
Seal isn’t 17-year-old Leni Klum‘s biological father, but he says he most certainly is her dad. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Seal opened up about their special bond and why walking the red carpet with Leni for the first time this week was “one of the proudest moments of my life.”
Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Every couple of days one of the Bailey sisters trends on social media simply for being fine and we’re always here for it! Today is Chloe’s turn as the eldest of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle dropped some new heat on Instagram that has us all swooning!
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving to New York?. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering a move to The Big City so they can make their brand even bigger. As of the moment, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they are now...
The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW star Juice Robinson are engaged to be married. Late Thursday, Storm posted pictures of Robinson proposing to her and the couple celebrating with champagne. She wrote the following caption:. Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘. The likes of Sasha Banks,...
One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
Katie Price revealed her 2009 split from ex husband Peter Andre had a big impact on her son Harvey, 19. The former glamour model, 43, opened up in her emotional memoir that the teenager- who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, autism and blindness- refuses to meet with Peter. She admitted in her...
A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
As she’s grown up in the spotlight, Zendaya has been lucky enough to have the support of both of her parents over the years. Here’s everything to know about the star’s mom and dad. “I gotta give it to my parents — I’m really lucky to have the parents that...
"1,000-Lb Sisters" gives a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton whose brash personalities are on full display as they chronicle their weight-loss journeys. Prior to gaining fame on the hit TLC series, Tammy and Amy had a sizable following on YouTube. Tammy tried to parlay her television fame into success on TikTok, but she was ultimately banned from the social media platform for violating the community guidelines, per Screen Rant.
Comments / 0