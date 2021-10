Home sales continue to set records in the Roanoke Valley, both in number and average price. Here are the numbers: 4,962 listed homes sold this year through September, and that is up about 6% over the same period last year. The average sales price for the first nine months is about $290,000, about 5% higher than for all of 2020. The high numbers continue even as the number of homes on the market continues to be historically low. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

ROANOKE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO