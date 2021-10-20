CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Twilight' Stars Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene Recreate the Cullens' Baseball Game

By Paige Gawley‍
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce a Cullen, always a Cullen. In a new clip, Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene reprised their Twilight roles as vampire siblings Emmett and Alice Cullen to hilariously recreate a scene from the 2008 flick. The reunion happened in content creator Matt Cutshall's latest work, Emo's Not Dead. In...

ETOnline.com

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Adorably Recreate '500 Days of Summer' Scene

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are recreating an iconic scene. The 43-year-old HGTV star took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a hilarious spoof of a scene from his girlfriend's 2009 flick, (500) Days of Summer. In the original scene, Deschanel's Summer compliments the headphone-wearing Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) on his...
TV & VIDEOS
Marie Claire

Anna Kendrick Looked Pretty in Pink at the Premiere for 'Love Life' Season 2

Pink for love? It might be cliché, but I'm here for it a hundred times over—and so is Anna Kendrick. The actress attended the Love Life season 2 premiere in Tribeca, New York City, looking positively radiant in a pink satin number by Lanvin (per the Daily Mail). The strapless mini-dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a giant bow in the back that doubled as a train. She also wore black suede heeled sandals with blingy embellishments by Alexandre Birman.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Is 'Trying to Get Under Kourtney's Skin' After Her Engagement to Travis Barker, Source Says

Scott Disick is still processing his ex Kourtney Kardashian's recent engagement to Travis Barker, a source tells ET. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was recently seen with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, Page Six reported, but a source tells ET that he's not dating anyone seriously. According to the source, Disick is also trying to get a reaction from 42-year-old Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids -- 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Black Lightning and Twilight stars team up for new murder mystery

Twilight's Kellan Lutz has been cast alongside Black Lightning's Cress Williams in upcoming murder-mystery film What Remains. According to Variety, Williams plays a pastor who is forced to confront his past when the man (played by Lutz) who murdered his wife returns to his small town, five years after the pastor forgave him for his crime.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Drew Barrymore and Ex-Husband Tom Green Share Stories and Photos From Their Honeymoon

Drew Barrymore is once-again reuniting with her ex-husband, Tom Green. Barrymore had her ex on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, where they talked about their relationship and their honeymoon to Ireland. Green's appearance on the show marked the first time the former married couple had seen each other in person in nearly 20 years. The 46-year-old actress and TV host had previously interviewed Green on her show last year, in which he made a virtual appearance using the show's green screen technology.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser To Play Villain In New Warner Bros And DC Pic Starring Leslie Grace

EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Fraser is set to join Leslie Grace in Warner Bros and DC Films’ Batgirl. Although not confirmed, sources believe Fraser would play the supervillain Firefly in the pic. Jacob Scipio also recently joined the cast, with Grace on board to play Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming. The film will bow on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. Christina Hodson penned the script with Kristin Burr producing. While plot details are under wraps, it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane. Fraser, the former Mummy star, has had quite the resurgence in 2021 that began with landing the lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s next film The Whale. After wrapping production on that, Martin Scorsese cast him for a key role in his next film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. He was also recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. Fraser is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks She’s Probably Only Made ‘Five Really Good Films’

Kristen Stewart has a self-deprecating approach to her career spanning more than 50 films, and that took flight with the release of the “Twilight” franchise. The actress, now an Oscar contender for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming festival favorite “Spencer,” spoke to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo) about her body of work, which since breaking away from “Twilight” has long been revered by critics. (And there’s of course her legion of “Twilight” fans, too.) Stewart, who has starred in films from directors like David Fincher and Woody Allen, said that choosing roles can be a “total crapshoot.”...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'The Conners' Adds Timm Sharp to Season 4's Growing List of Guest Stars (Exclusive)

Only five episodes into season 4 The Conners has a growing list of incredible guest stars. Joining that roster is Timm Sharp, who will play an owner of a vegan café and bookstore named River. The ‘Til Death actor is slated to appear in Wednesday’s “Peter Pan, The Backup Plan, Adventures in Babysitting and A River Runs Through It.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

Emma Roberts, John Gallagher Jr. & Michael Shannon To Topline Spencer Squire Thriller ‘Abandoned’

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Nerve), John Gallagher Jr. (Peppermint, The Newsroom) and two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon (Nine Perfect Strangers, Knives Out) will topline Spencer Squire’s first feature, Abandoned, which is also the first to be fully financed through the partnership between Vertical Entertainment and Three Point Capital. The recently wrapped thriller written by Squire, Jessica Scott, and Erik Patterson follows a mother, father, and infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home’s past is revealed, the mother’s fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Dillon And Sam Asghari To Co-Star With Mel Gibson In Action Thriller ‘Hot Seat’

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Dillon and Sam Asghari have boarded the Emmet/Furla action thriller Hot Seat. Deadline previously reported that Mel Gibson would star in the film. The Lionsgate company Grindstone Entertainment will handle North America distribution, and Highland Film Group is repping foreign sales. James Cullen Bressack will direct. He just helmed Fortress with Chad Michael Murray and Bruce Willis, which is in post. In Hot Seat, an ex-hacker is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office. Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat. Randall Emmett and George Furla are producing Hot Seat with Bressack. The pic is based on a story by Leon Langford & Collin Watts. Gary Raskin and Alastair Burlingham will be exec producers and are co-financing. Lionsgate is releasing through Emmett and Furla’s long-term deal there. Dillon is repped by APA and Gallant Management.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Jason Sudeikis' 'Mellen' Spoof From 'SNL'

Ellen DeGeneres has no problem with spoofs on herself and her show! The 63-year-old comedian and talk show host speaks out on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show about Jason Sudeikis' recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig -- specifically the sketch "Mellen" where the comedian portrayed a male version of DeGeneres.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Billy Porter's 'Unprotected' and the Best Books to Read This Month: Celebrity Memoirs, Film Adaptations & More

Can't find anything to watch on TV? Tired of aimlessly surfing the channels? Streamed everything under the sun on Netflix? It's time to pick up an old-fashioned book!. From celebrity memoirs to light beach reads to beloved novels being brought to life for the big (and small) screen, there's a book for everyone to curl up with by a cozy fireplace after a long day working from home or to get engrossed in for hours on end during a socially distanced solo day out at the park on the weekend.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Josh Lucas to Star in Shark Survival Thriller ‘The Black Demon’ for ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Director Adrian Grunberg (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Lucas will battle a giant shark in “The Black Demon,” a survival thriller from “Rambo: Last Blood” director Adrian Grunberg. The film was written by Boise Esquerra (“Blackwater”) and is set to start principal photography in December on location in the Dominican Republic. Here’s the logline for this sea creature chiller: “The film follows oilman Paul Sturges (Lucas) as he takes his family on vacation to Bahia Azul. There, the coastal town he and his wife once knew has mysteriously crumbled and the locals are nowhere to be found. Paul starts off his day with a routine visit to inspect...
MOVIES

