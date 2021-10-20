CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Majority likely to comply if mandatory mask-wearing reinstated, says expert

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScJVh_0cX1eJvV00

The majority of people are likely to obey a rule to wear face coverings in England if it is reintroduced by the Government as part of its winter plan, a behavioural expert has predicted.

Professor Linda Bauld said the nation is “the outlier” in the UK when it comes to coronavirus safety measures, as many aspects included in the Westminster Government’s Plan B are already in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The behavioural scientist, who is Professor of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, said the main issue is communication, and added that making something mandatory is a “big shift” which sends a message that people need to comply.

Under the Government’s current Plan A strategy, people in England are advised to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed settings but it is not a legal requirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i67z5_0cX1eJvV00
Professor Linda Bauld said it is ‘unfortunate’ that most Tory MPs sit in the Commons without masks, while those on the opposition benches generally wear face coverings (UK Parliament/Roger Harris Handout/PA) (PA Media)

Prof Bauld said it is “striking and very unfortunate” that most Conservative MPs sit in the House of Commons without masks, compared with those on the opposition benches who have generally been seen to wear face coverings.

She told the PA news agency: “Leaders need to lead by example and with these (coronavirus case) numbers and the concerns we have, absolutely, I think politicians from all parties should be wearing a face covering when they’re in the chamber, when they can’t distance etc.”

She said that, when something is not mandatory and is not adhered to by some, that attitude can filter out to others – including those who would normally stick to the guidance.

“It’s social norms that drive these behaviours. When you mandate something, it’s a big shift, it sends a message that it’s expected and therefore you need to comply unless there’s an exception.”

I think just saying we recommend it but it’s not required isn’t strong enough

She suggested there can be an attitude of “people around me are not wearing one, so why should I bother?”

She added: “I think there are some people who feel quite comfortable still wearing one and don’t care what anybody else thinks, but there are others who do (care about others’ opinions), and so therefore I think just saying we recommend it but it’s not required isn’t strong enough. It just doesn’t really work.”

If face coverings do become mandatory again in England, she said she suspects there will be groups who feel “annoyed”, “let down” and that restrictions are “infringing on their liberties”, but added that most people are likely to comply.

Prof Bauld said: “If you look at some of the evidence from previously in the pandemic, and also people’s attitudes, I think a lot of people will support this and just do it.

“So I don’t think you’re going to see rioting in the streets or protests the way you have, for example, against vaccine certification which people feel very strongly about, but there will be groups who will want to make an issue of this and will insist on not complying. But I don’t think that will be the majority.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VsHby_0cX1eJvV00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Figures after England’s so-called “Freedom Day” in July showed the vast majority of adults were continuing to wear face coverings when out and about, despite no longer being legally required to do so in certain settings.

A lockdown as we knew it last winter is not something Prof Bauld envisages.

“I think we need to roll out the boosters, we need to get more teenagers vaccinated, these are the things (that need to happen),” she said.

“I really don’t see any appetite in any Government around the UK to shut things down again.”

Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B), said there had been a “failure of political will” to implement protective measures, and that public concerns had, throughout the pandemic, tended to “mirror” the evidence around levels of infection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pShM_0cX1eJvV00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

He told PA: “In many ways, the public have been following the science. Whether or not Government have is a different question.”

He said the public response would be dictated by how new or reintroduced measures were framed.

“The danger is that if you describe any measure as lockdown, then of course it becomes much more negative,” he said.

“And what has been called for by many of us isn’t even restrictions, it’s measures like making spaces safer, it’s measures like supporting people to self-isolate.”

He added: “I think people will understand the importance of protective and supportive measures, and some mild restrictive measures, I just think it makes sense to have face masks.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Union calls for return of mandatory mask-wearing on public transport

The mandatory wearing of face coverings should be reintroduced on public transport, according to a trade union. Unite, which represents tens of thousands of transport workers, called for the measure to be implemented due to rising coronavirus cases. The legal requirement for people to wear a face covering in most...
TRAFFIC
newschain

All remaining countries removed from travel red list

All remaining countries on England’s red list for international travel will be removed, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. The Cabinet minister announced that the Latin American countries of Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be taken off the list at 4am on November 1. This means...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Bauld
BBC

Sajid Javid says MPs should set example over wearing masks

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has agreed that MPs should set an example by wearing face coverings in the Commons. Asked at a Downing Street news conference about many Conservatives not doing so, he said politicians should "set an example". MPs have not been compelled to use face coverings since Parliament...
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

WHO expert urges MPs to wear masks during Budget speech

Dr David Nabarro said that masks are ‘not a party political issue’. MPs have been urged to wear masks during the Chancellor’s Budget speech by a Covid-19 expert from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s special envoy for Covid-19, said that “everybody” should be wearing masks...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Masks mandatory for everyone in the Commons - except MPs

Face coverings have been made mandatory for everyone working in the House of Commons except MPs. In updated guidance, the Commons authorities said all staff, visitors, contractors and press must cover their faces to combat the spread of Covid. But it remains up to individual MPs to decide whether to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Conservative#The House Of Commons
The Tab

Mask made mandatory in all University of Southampton buildings

With rising COVID cases around the country and an increase locally of respiratory illnesses, University of Southampton has changed their guidance on face coverings in buildings. In an email sent to all students and staff Vice Chancellor, Wendy Appleby, the guidance was changed from “strongly encouraging and expecting” to “an...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
The Independent

WHO’s Covid chief says MPs should wear masks in Commons

MPs from all parties have been urged to wear masks during chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech by the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Covid expert.Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s special envoy for Covid-19, said that “everybody” should be wearing masks in close confinement with other people, “including our leaders”.Conservative MPs have come in for heavy criticism over the refusal to wear masks in the chamber, having largely ditched them in recent months.Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg last week insisted that Tories do not need to wear masks in parliament because with they have “a more convivial, fraternal spirit” than other parties.And...
PUBLIC HEALTH
floridapolitics.com

Know who urged wearing masks around vulnerable people like Sen. Tina Polsky? The Surgeon General

He must have forgotten about that op-ed he wrote. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has done the unthinkable: He has made his predecessor, Scott Rivkees, look like an all-star. By no means should Rivkees be the measuring stick for public health acumen. He was a mostly silent pushover, and one of the few times he gave a sound opinion as Surgeon General — when he said Floridians may need to social distance for a year or more — he was ushered into a back room for a not-so-private lashing.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
WORLD
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
98K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy