21-year-old charged with murder in shooting near Philadelphia's Lincoln High School

Philadelphia officials have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon near a high school in the city's Mayfair section.

According to police, Aaron K. Scott is charged with Murder, Criminal Conspiracy, Attempt to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possessing Instruments of Crime, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Rowland and Ryan avenues, which is just outside Lincoln High School.

Jeffrey Carter, 66, was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet and a 16-year-old student from the nearby high school was shot in the back of the head as he ran away, police said.

Carter, who was driving by the scene, crashed his SUV off the road and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The 16-year-old who was shot was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives say two plainclothes officers were in an unmarked cruiser as the gunfire erupted and witnessed the incident unfold. The officers say there was a group of teens outside of a pizza shop when Scott showed up and opened fire.

Chopper 6 was over a shooting investigation near a Philadelphia high school on Oct. 18, 2021.

"An altercation now turns into a shooting, which now turns into a homicide because of something that could have been handled in a different way," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

After the shots were fired, the plainclothes officers got out of their vehicle and pulled their weapons.

In addition to Scott, police also arrested a second suspect.