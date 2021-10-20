Police: Amber Alert issued for Yakima boy after father refuses to let woman, son out of car

Suspect Rene Avila Baeza and 3-month-old Alizario Baeza Suspect Rene Avila Baeza and 3-month-old Alizario Baeza. (Yakima Police Department)

YAKIMA, Wash. — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Yakima for 3-month-old Alizario Baeza. The child is described as a white boy with brown eyes and brown hair who is 1 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 23 pounds.

The boy’s mother, Yesenia Mesta, is also missing.

On Tuesday at about 9:15 p.m., Yakima Police 911 dispatchers got a call from Mesta, who said she was in the midst of a domestic violence incident with the father of her child, Rene Avila Baeza.

Mesta said that she and the child were in a car with Baeza. As Mesta stayed on the line, the dispatcher could hear sounds of a serious argument.

Yakima police said Mesta has a domestic violence no-contact order against Baeza, who also has a warrant for his arrest for a felony assault on Mesta.

Yakima officers found the car and tried to pull it over, but Baeza would not stop, and a chase began. Mesta remained on the phone with 911 and Baeza could be heard telling Mesta that they were all going to die and that she needed to tell police to stop chasing him.

Yakima police said Baeza refused to stop the car to let Mesta and their son out.

Officers stopped the chase and Baeza was last seen driving the car eastbound on Interstate 82 out of Yakima.

The vehicle is a silver 2002 Honda Civic with a primer gray driver’s side quarter panel and Washington license plate CAL0420.

The suspect, Rene Baeza, is a 30-year-old white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and has a clown tattoo on his left arm, a script tattoo on his left hand, a number 13 tattoo on chest, a playboy bunny tattoo on his right arm, and a male gangster face tattoo on his left forearm.

The victim, Yesenia Mesta is a 29-year-old white woman who is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 155 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos on her neck and face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima police at 509-457-0207 or dial 911.

