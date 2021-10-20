Partnach Memorial

The city of New Orleans offers many ways for the devoted to practice in their faith, including the opportunity to climb the steps of a unique two-story shrine in Treme. The massive gate-enclosed shrine was built over 100 years ago and, due to its magnificent stature, has been a focal point for devotion since. The shrine fits into the wider historical context of the Catholic practice of replicating shrines: this one is meant to be a replica of the grotto at Lourdes in France, which was is said to have healing powers. The hallmark is a crucifix on the second story that appears to be perched on top of a mountain.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO