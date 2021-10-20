Partnach Memorial

As a kid growing up in Michigan during the 50’s, I remember my father taking his old double-barreled 12 gauge shotgun, choked cylinder bore in both barrels, our Springer Spaniel and one of his hunting buddies almost every Saturday in October to hunt “pats.” I was too young to accompany him as he hunted his favorite grouse coverts, but I remember the smell of the paper-hulled shotgun shells he would bring home after a day in the field. I was well into my teen years before I learned that the term “pats” or “partridge,” in fact referred to ruffed grouse.
Comments / 0