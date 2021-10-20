CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Partnach Memorial

Atlas Obscura
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Partnachklamm is a massive gorge that eroded over millennia by the Partnach river which runs through the woods to the towns of Garnish and Paterkirchen. This made the river an ideal way to transport wood, but...

assets.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frontiersman

Memories of grouse hunting

As a kid growing up in Michigan during the 50’s, I remember my father taking his old double-barreled 12 gauge shotgun, choked cylinder bore in both barrels, our Springer Spaniel and one of his hunting buddies almost every Saturday in October to hunt “pats.” I was too young to accompany him as he hunted his favorite grouse coverts, but I remember the smell of the paper-hulled shotgun shells he would bring home after a day in the field. I was well into my teen years before I learned that the term “pats” or “partridge,” in fact referred to ruffed grouse.
HOBBIES
APG of Wisconsin

Memories sprout with the rains

This past week or so has brought an explosion of mushrooms. The dogs and I noticed a small spray of puffballs in a grassy stretch as we made our way to the woods this morning. We were out early, saw how our feet – their paws and my leather hiking boots – were getting wet from the night’s light rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Asheboro Courier-Tribune

Column: Memories of hitchhiking in the 1960s

I left right after class, took the short walk to my dorm for my suitcase, then walked to the main intersection of this college town. Standing on the curb, I stuck out my right hand, thumb extended. Soon a car stopped and the driver asked where I was headed. “To...
CALIFORNIA STATE
earlycountynews.com

Memories in the Museum

ECHODELL. Built in 1840, Echodell (left), just north of Jakin, drifted into ruin after being built and lived in by three generations of descendants of Dempsey Harrell. It is located on Old River...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partnach Memorial#Partnachklamm#Garnish
Atlas Obscura

Mayburgh Henge

Mayburgh is a massive henge that dates to the Late Neolithic period. The banks of Mayburgh stand nearly 10 feet (three meters) tall in some places and were constructed from pebbles taken from the nearby River Lowther. Unusually, there is no surrounding ditch. The structure is believed to have served...
Record-Journal

Scrapbooks Filled With Memories

Slowly but surely my family have been dropping by to help with the monumental chore of downsizing this house I’ve lived in for most of my married life and beyond. The routine has been to move anything we plan to get rid of into the garage and then transfer it in ecologically safe ways to their homes, secondhand places or recycling.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
county10.com

In loving memory, John A. LeClair

John A. LeClair -March 5, 1923 – October 9, 2021. John LeClair of Mesa, AZ passed away October 9, 2021 at the age of 98. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming with Military Honors. John was...
RIVERTON, WY
Atlas Obscura

Sea Tunnel at St. Anthony’s Canal

The channel is a natural phenomenon and was named after Saint Anthony the Abbot. It is the only natural water route to Šibenik. From the sea or the opposite shore you can see two holes in the coast, which locals call “Hitler’s eyes.” These are the entry into an underground water bypass built by the Germans in the 20th century. This construction allowed military boats and torpedo boats to access or to leave the city of Šibenik by water and to bypass underwater-located mine barriers during war times.
TRAFFIC
Atlas Obscura

We Bite Rare & Unusual Plants

This family-owned little shop of horrors specializes in rare plants. It’s both a shop and a nursery that carries carnivorous plants, aroids, succulents, hoya, dischidia, and more. These carnivorous plants aren’t after True Blood—they’re after bugs and other arthropods. For Carlos Detres—We Bite’s very own Seymour Krelborn—nurturing unusual plants is...
GARDENING
Atlas Obscura

St. Ann's Shrine and Grotto

The city of New Orleans offers many ways for the devoted to practice in their faith, including the opportunity to climb the steps of a unique two-story shrine in Treme. The massive gate-enclosed shrine was built over 100 years ago and, due to its magnificent stature, has been a focal point for devotion since. The shrine fits into the wider historical context of the Catholic practice of replicating shrines: this one is meant to be a replica of the grotto at Lourdes in France, which was is said to have healing powers. The hallmark is a crucifix on the second story that appears to be perched on top of a mountain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Atlas Obscura

King Leonidas Statue

This statue of King Leonidas was commissioned by the City of Brunswick to celebrate the Memorandum of Understanding between Sparta and Brunswick. The statue, which cost $30,000, has been the subject of local controversy as it made many residents question why a king of ancient Greece was being unveiled in the neighborhood.
GREECE
Atlas Obscura

Dyffryn Ardudwy Burial Chambers

Dyffryn Ardudwy is located on a hillside, tucked between a housing estate and a school. It’s a location that can be easily missed. The site goes by various names including; Arthur’s Quoit, Carreg Arthur, and Coaten Arthur. It’s believed that the burial chambers were erected between 3000 and 1900 BCE,...
U.K.
Atlas Obscura

Fleetwood Church

This rickety, spooky-looking church with an iconic, pointy steeple is believed to have been built around 1880. The surrounding area of Brandy Station and the very grounds the church stands on were the stage for major battles during the American Civil War. It is believed by some that the church...
RELIGION
Atlas Obscura

What Happens to Caves When Wildfires Scorch the Surface?

On the flanks of Medicine Lake Volcano in remote Northern California is Lava Beds National Monument. In its higher altitudes, the park is covered in large ponderosa pines and firs. As it descends, the landscape gives way to sagebrush and bunch grasses. And beneath that is a sprawling network of some 800 lava tubes, caves carved out by flows of molten rock that date to between 65,000 and just 1,100 years ago. Some are just a few feet across, others some 60 feet around.
ENVIRONMENT
Atlas Obscura

Christchurch Greyfriars Church Garden

Not unlike the more famous ruins of St. Dunstan-in-the-East, the history of Christchurch Greyfriars Church involves both the Great Fire of London in 1666, and the Blitz bombing by Germany during World War II. The original church located on this site was constructed in 1225 and, until its first destruction in the 17th-century, was the burial site of four British queens.
WORLD
Atlas Obscura

Tomb Effigy of T.E. Lawrence

In the Medieval church of St. Martin’s, Wareham, amongst the tombs of crusader knights lies a curious effigy to one of the most enigmatic historical figures and warriors of the 20th century: Thomas Edward Lawrence—perhaps better known as Lawrence of Arabia. After his service during World War I in the...
RELIGION
The Independent

Mother and child rescued from raging waterfall in India

The dramatic video of a daring rescue operation of a mother and her child from a raging waterfall in southern India’s Tamil Nadu state has gone viral on social media.The video of the incident, which reportedly occurred on Sunday, shows a woman clutching her child while balancing herself against a rock next to the Anaivari Muttal waterfall, a tourist spot near the state’s Salem district.A crowd gathered on the opposite side can be seen shouting instructions to the woman in the Tamil language to not jump.Rescue officials from the state’s forest department reached the spot and are seen in...
ACCIDENTS
Atlas Obscura

St. Ann's Shrine and Grotto

The city of New Orleans offers many ways for the devoted to practice in their faith, including the opportunity to climb the steps of a unique two-story shrine in Treme. The massive gate-enclosed shrine was built over 100 years ago and, due to its magnificent stature, has been a focal point for devotion since. The shrine fits into the wider historical context of the Catholic practice of replicating shrines: this one is meant to be a replica of the grotto at Lourdes in France, which was is said to have healing powers. The hallmark is a crucifix on the second story that appears to be perched on top of a mountain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy