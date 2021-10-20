CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Defensive Lineman Dawuane Smoot Delivers Baby Daughter in His Living Room

By SI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot should be glad this is Jacksonville’s bye week. Smoot’s wife gave birth to the couple’s second child on...

