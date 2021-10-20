Jaguars Defensive Lineman Dawuane Smoot Delivers Baby Daughter in His Living Room

Guys and gals, it’s been 20 games. 20 long games, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally in the win column. The Jaguars went over to London, England and defeated the Miami Dolphins 23-20 on the right foot of Matthew Wright. As well as I believe Wright played individually, after going back through the film, I think the Jaguars defense performed admirably. The numbers won’t wow you: Miami had 431 total yards of offense, including 354 through the air. However, the defense stepped up when it mattered the most, and that was keeping the game within reach as the Jaguars offense faltered. The Dolphins only scored 20 points mainly due to the defense being able to hold Miami to field goals, and not touchdowns. For example, in the first half, Miami went up 10-3, and just received the ball in plus territory off of a bad punt by Logan Cooke. The Dolphins next three drives went field goal, punt, missed field goal, and the Jaguars went into halftime only down 13-10.
