Willie Taggart's FAU Owls got their biggest win of the season in a dominating 38-9 victory over the Charlotte 49ers. After a close first half in which Charlotte closed with a 17 play drive, they converted on two fourth downs to take a 9-7 lead. FAU's offense only managed three drives in the first half due to the lopsided time of possession. In the second half, the Owls came out gangbusters, scoring on their first drive on a 32-yard screen pass to Johnny Ford. FAU went on to score another 24 unanswered to secure the victory.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO