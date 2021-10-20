Louisville prepares to open season without coach Chris Mack

Plenty of interesting tidbits here. If you want to see the video, here’s the link. (On the progress he’s seen so far) Like most preseasons, you have your good days, you have your bad days, you have ups and downs. Things that look good on Monday, and need to be corrected after Tuesday. I like where we’re at. We’ve got a long ways to go. I’m sure our players, after practicing against each other for a couple of weeks, they want to play against different bodies. But we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve got to tackle before we get to that point. We haven’t even begun to talk about zone offense. There’s just so many things that you have to implement in the preseason, but I think our group has togetherness for having eight newcomers. Guys that weren’t part of a program a year ago are learning each other for the very first time, but that part’s been good. I think we’ve got to develop a little bit more of a toughness that I want to see out of our team, and so this week and next week are big. Then we’ll get our first test against somebody different, and then we’ll have a lot of things to fix, or talk about, when that time comes next Friday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO