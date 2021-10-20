CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville prepares to open season without coach Chris Mack

By Gary B. Graves 
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Mack will have a lot of time on his hands in November watching Louisville basketball from a distance. The fourth-year Cardinals coach is suspended the first six games this season by the school for failing to follow university guidelines in the firing of ex-assistant Dino Gaudio last...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Transcript: Chris Mack at Louisville basketball media day

Plenty of interesting tidbits here. If you want to see the video, here’s the link. (On the progress he’s seen so far) Like most preseasons, you have your good days, you have your bad days, you have ups and downs. Things that look good on Monday, and need to be corrected after Tuesday. I like where we’re at. We’ve got a long ways to go. I’m sure our players, after practicing against each other for a couple of weeks, they want to play against different bodies. But we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve got to tackle before we get to that point. We haven’t even begun to talk about zone offense. There’s just so many things that you have to implement in the preseason, but I think our group has togetherness for having eight newcomers. Guys that weren’t part of a program a year ago are learning each other for the very first time, but that part’s been good. I think we’ve got to develop a little bit more of a toughness that I want to see out of our team, and so this week and next week are big. Then we’ll get our first test against somebody different, and then we’ll have a lot of things to fix, or talk about, when that time comes next Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Watch: Chris Mack and Louisville Players at 2021 Media Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, the Louisville men's basketball program held the 2021 edition of their annual Media Day at the Keuber Center on the campus of the University of Louisville. Louisville Report was there for it all, and had the chance to talk to head coach Chris Mack as well as several Louisville players that were available for questions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UofL's Chris Mack cuts ribbon on latest Coach Mack's Corner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack and Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio cut the ribbon on the latest "Coach Mack's Corner" at Byck Elementary. What You Need To Know. UofL head coach Chris Mack cuts ribbon on newest Coach Mack's Corner.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Florida State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Wave 3

A slam dunk with Coach Mack’s Corner at Byck Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack scored a slam dunk in children lives with a special designated corner. The Mack Foundation is helping Louisville children shoot their best shot at learning. As Mack flipped through the pages of The Giving Tree, he was spreading...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KETV.com

Your plans for the Ohio State game may have to wait

LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker fans hoping to finalize plans for the Ohio State vs. Nebraska game on November 6th will have to wait until October 30th to find out what time the game is going to begin. The Big Ten Conference announced Monday it will exercise its' option to wait...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Gaudio
Person
Samuell Williamson
ClutchPoints

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney drops 16-word truth bomb on DJ Uiagalelei-led offense after Syracuse game

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Cardinals#Michigan State#The Ncaa Tournament#Southern
texasfootball.com

Texas Tech Coaching Search: Four early targets for the Red Raiders

Texas Tech announced the firing of head football coach Matt Wells on Tuesday afternoon, nearly 72 hours after the Red Raiders lost at home to Kansas State to fall to 5-3 (2-3 in Big 12 play). Wells, in this third season in Lubbock, was 13-17 overall and 7-16 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders were 4-6 in 2020.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit enters new name in USC head coaching search

As rumors swirl regarding USC’s head coaching search, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit entered a new name in the coaching search. While the ESPN analyst admitted while he doesn’t believe he would leave, the Trojans should “knock on” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s door. “I think Brian Kelly would be an...
NFL
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops reacts to benching of QB Spencer Rattler

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners pulled one out of the fire Saturday afternoon in the annual Red River Showdown against rival Texas from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma rallied from two separate three-score deficits to stun No. 21 Texas, 55-48, scoring on a Kennedy Brooks 33-yard run with three seconds remaining.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
BamaCentral

Alabama vs LSU Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are three possible scenarios for which time slot the Alabama game against LSU is played on November 6. A home matchup this season, the Crimson Tide will either play at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

8 potential candidates to be new Texas Tech head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s head football coach job opened up Monday when the school dismissed Matt Wells eight games into his third season. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was tapped to be the interim coach for the rest of the 2021 season, but the school has not named a permanent successor.
LUBBOCK, TX
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Co-Defensive Coordinator Cort Dennison Will Not Coach vs. Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison will not take the sidelines in today's game against Boston College. Dennison requested a personal leave of absence for the week, which was in turn granted by the program, as first reported by the Courier-Journal's Cameron Teague, and later confirmed by Louisville Report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new name in the LSU coaching search

The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is usually in tune and well informed about all things college football. So when he talked about Dabo Swinney on Sunday in the LSU coaching search, naturally it perked a few people’s ears up. ESPN’s Matthew Barrie asked Finebaum about what he’s heard about the...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy