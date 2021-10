For one work in Joshua Press‘ debut solo exhibition Different Bodies, at The Fitzrovia Gallery, the London-based fine artist painted with the tip of a pin. It was the only way the meticulous figurative painter could translate the immensity of his source inspiration into a finished art piece. Antithetical to the selfie stations for social media that define today’s contemporary art scene, Press brings something profoundly historic to his work. And yet, to step toward the small paintings and drawings in this exhibit is to uncover a quietly bold and considered understanding of color and light. It’s a testament to his craft, which was honed through years of rigorous study across Italy and France, as well as in Jerusalem.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO