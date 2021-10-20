CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Controversial Reason Valkyrae's New Product Is Going Viral

By Mary Osborne
SVG
SVG
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As one of the first women to have a major stake in an esports collective, Valkyrae is no stranger to breaking boundaries. The 100 Thieves co-owner and streamer recently announced the release of her new skincare line, RFLCT, but not all fans think it's a sound idea. According to...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
invenglobal.com

Valkyrae finally breaks her silence over RFLCT blue light controversy

Update 10/21/2021: Valkyrae removed Co-Owner of 100 Thieves and Co-Found of RFLCT from her Twitter bio following her Twitter statement on Thursday. Co-owner of 100 Thieves Valkyrae released her first statement on Thursday following the backlash toward her new blue light skincare line RFLCT, a company she co-founded. Unfortunately, she didn't say much in the statement beyond saying that the site would be updated soon, and that once it was she would stream and talk about the situation further.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Eurogamer.net

Streamer Valkyrae faces backlash for new gamer skincare range

Streamer Valkyrae is facing a backlash after launching a gamer skincare range that's been called a scam. The popular streamer's RFLCT skincare range launched on the 19th October and is designed to protect users from "blue light pollution", emitted from digital screens. However, she's been criticised for helping to develop...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valkyrae
Washington Post

YouTube streaming star Valkyrae launches skin care line to controversy, ethical questions

“I can’t stop crying,” Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, YouTube’s most popular female streamer, wrote in a now-deleted tweet this week after announcing her new skin care line. The collection, RFLCT, promised to mitigate "blue light pollution” from computer and phone screens. “This has been a long journey with my team,” she added. “This is just the beginning.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
firstsportz.com

New Valkyrae RFLCT skincare line gets vast criticism from fans

Valkyrae RFLCT skincare line: Rachell Hofstetter, better known by her online alias Valkyrae is an American internet personality, who recently co-founded a skincare line named RFLCT. It’s been 2 months since the initial launch, but the skincare products are already getting a lot of criticism from several netizens. It was met with a surge of backlash, with many labeling the products a “scam,” forcing out an early response. The article talks about the recent comments HasanAbi made regarding Valkyrae’s RFLCTskincare line.
SKIN CARE
dexerto.com

Influencer who tried Valkyrae’s RFLCT gives damming review

Cloud9 Twitch streamer Macaiyla was sent Valkyrae’s new skincare line RFLCT and shared a thoughtful response to the product amid the controversy surrounding it. 100 Thieves co-owner and YouTuber Valkyrae made headlines on October 19 when her new skincare brand RFLCT was launched, claiming to protect its users from “blue light pollution.”
SKIN CARE
dexerto.com

YouTube doctor breaks down why Valkyrae’s new skincare line is “so misleading”

A dermatologist with a massive following on YouTube was asked to speak about Valkyrae’s controversial new RFLCT skincare line, and she explained why it’s “so misleading” for the star’s fan. Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s RFLCT skincare line has become a huge talking point ever since it was first revealed on October...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq
SVG

Valkyrae Explains What Really Went Wrong With RFLCT

Valkyrae finally opened up about her experience with RFLCT in a now-deleted stream. Last week, she agreed that the RFLCT hate is warranted. However, she wanted to wait to see how the company would update the website before speaking about it further. Her most recent stream explains her full thoughts on the situation after hashing out details with RFLCT representatives.
VALKYRAE
SVG

The Real Reason Valkyrae Thinks RFLCT Hate Is 'Warranted'

Over the last few years, Valkyrae has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the streaming sphere. Not only has her exclusive YouTube contract netted her a healthy income, but it has also afforded her the freedom to take risks and collaborate with other big names and products. As part-owner of esports org 100 Thieves, Valkyrae has participated in multiple fashion collabs and launched her own apparel line. Unfortunately, her latest venture led to an unprecedented level of backlash for the streamer, which she now says was completely "warranted and valid."
VIDEO GAMES
Digiday

How a viral TikTok gave Covergirl a ‘whole new angle’ to pitch a classic product and way to work with influencers

Going viral on TikTok isn’t a brand strategy but after seeing what it can do for brands like Ocean Spray and Adult Swim, it’s something many marketers now hope will happen for their own brands. For Covergirl, going viral on TikTok nearly sold out the company’s Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Foundation in-store and online and and gave marketers behind the brand a new way to market the product.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

Dr Disrespect's Costume Change Has Fans Cracking Up

Despite his shady side, video game streamer Dr Disrespect's over-the-top appearance and online persona has made him one of the most prominent streamers in the world, with fans and viewers flocking to his content in droves even after he was suspended from the Twitch platform last June under ambiguous circumstances. Despite being good at most games he plays, Doc is known primarily for his comedic presentation, in which he sports a mullet wig, a handlebar mustache, a black sweater, and tinted reflective sunglasses. One change to this get-up has lead to one of the most hilarious online roasts in recent memory.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
1051thebounce.com

Ye’s Fans Concerned About Viral New Haircut

Ye is sporting his new name (he no longer wants to be called “Kanye West”) and a new haircut… and of course, fans have something to say about it. As we previously reported, Ye changed his name to the one-syllable moniker eliminating his middle name “Omari” and last name “West” Monday.
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

Here’s Why The Slouch Sock Is Going Viral On Amazon

It seems like for some, the early-aughts Y2K fashion trends aren't throwing back far enough. For many yesteryear style chasers, the ‘80s slouch sock is moreso hitting the mark. Amazon has astronomical numbers and reviews from customers to prove that this trend is sought-after and skyrocketing. But what’s up with slouch socks — and why are they coming back now?
APPAREL
SVG

Alinity Weighs In On Valkyrae Getting 'Destroyed By The Internet'

The recent product launch of Valkyrae's RFLCT skincare line went viral due to controversy surrounding the product's claims that it acts as SPF for blue light. Valkyrae said she thought some of the criticism was warranted and explained what went wrong with RFLCT, but the discussion surrounding the brand continued, with other streamers weighing in — or refusing to weigh in — on the issue. Now, Alinity has shared her take on why Rae's friends aren't rushing to help her out of her PR troubles.
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Valkyrae’s Blue Light Blunder?

Valkyrae’s new skincare line is met with hostility. Is it snake oil or sour grapes? Also, ALGS’ success has lead to a number of esports teams coming to Apex Legends and we discuss why the XBox refrigerator is one of the most disappointing sellouts of the season. Subscribe to CheckpointXP...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 15 Best Tattoo Soaps to Keep Your Ink Looking Fresh

Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best soaps for tattoos. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an open wound and must be kept very clean,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “However, there are so many soaps with different chemicals and ingredients that can be abrasive, irritate the skin or even lead to infection. To minimize the chance of...
SKIN CARE
Gear Patrol

Bremont's New Limited-Edition Longitude Watches Have Controversial Guts

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them. This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
LIFESTYLE
SVG

The Real Reason PETA Is Going After Far Cry 6

"Far Cry 6" has changed the series as the latest entry into Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure franchise, and so far the game has received mostly positive reviews from critics. However, the game has been subject to some controversy since its release, including shock over a "Mortal Kombat" style cockfighting minigame in which roosters — equipped with weapons and cosmetics such as collars — battle it out. This minigame had fans divided. While some said that the feature is accurate to Latin American culture, others claimed that depictions of violence involving animals were unacceptable. Despite the controversy, the brutal rooster fighting remained in the game, and the initial debate eventually died down, with the discourse around "Far Cry 6" transitioning to that regarding bugs, and even a way to beat the game in no time at all.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

538
Followers
3K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy