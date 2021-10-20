The Controversial Reason Valkyrae's New Product Is Going Viral

"Far Cry 6" has changed the series as the latest entry into Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure franchise, and so far the game has received mostly positive reviews from critics. However, the game has been subject to some controversy since its release, including shock over a "Mortal Kombat" style cockfighting minigame in which roosters — equipped with weapons and cosmetics such as collars — battle it out. This minigame had fans divided. While some said that the feature is accurate to Latin American culture, others claimed that depictions of violence involving animals were unacceptable. Despite the controversy, the brutal rooster fighting remained in the game, and the initial debate eventually died down, with the discourse around "Far Cry 6" transitioning to that regarding bugs, and even a way to beat the game in no time at all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO