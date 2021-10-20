Emporia High boys soccer shuts out St. Marys Academy 3-0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there was confusion Thursday over whether the document was made public by mistake. The one-page complaint, filed by...
(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for possible mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m....
The U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent rate in the third quarter, its slowest gain of the pandemic-era recovery, as supply chain issues and a marked deceleration in consumer spending stunted the expansion, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Gross domestic product, a sum of all the goods and services...
President Biden on Thursday defended his social spending framework while attempting to sell the public on a pared-back economic agenda, even as a number of congressional Democrats appear uncertain about support for his plan. Biden, in a speech from the East Room after meeting with House Democrats, hailed what was...
President Biden announced a new $1.75 trillion framework for a social spending plan in Congress to go along with the bipartisan infrastructure plan. The president admitted "no one got everything they wanted," but praised the compromise reached and what the legislation could accomplish.Oct. 28, 2021.
Human remains found earlier this month in a southern California desert have been confirmed Thursday to be Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who went missing in June, the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department said. Cho disappeared during a cross-country trip to California and was last seen in Yucca...
