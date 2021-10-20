Mamma Mia’s Smoothies & Juices Opens in Walton

When Mamma Mia! opened on Broadway in October 2001, the entire country was hurting. A little more than a month prior, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks changed life forever. Certainly, theatergoers needed something light and comic to get their minds off the tragedy, if only for a couple hours. Well, Mamma Mia! was lighthearted and funny. Also, its catchy songs’ ability to invigorate and transport an audience was unquestionable. Further, many audience members probably recognized the songs from ABBA. Indeed, the Swedish pop/dance group, active from 1972 to 1982, and celebrating its 50th anniversary, is one of the most popular international pop groups of all time.

