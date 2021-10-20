CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, NY

Mamma Mia’s Smoothies & Juices Opens in Walton

By Mary A. Crisafulli
the-reporter.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTON - Another new business for Walton, Mamma Mia’s Smoothies and Juices opened on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Owner Ciara Torres said they had over 45 customers on day one, which met expectations. …. This item is available in full...

www.the-reporter.net

Comments / 0

Related
the-reporter.net

Walton

The after school program run by the YMCA has re-opened. The program is available from 2:45-5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. The cost for those hours is $55 a week, but you can also choose just 3 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
WALTON, NY
berkshirefinearts.com

Mamma Mia!

When Mamma Mia! opened on Broadway in October 2001, the entire country was hurting. A little more than a month prior, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks changed life forever. Certainly, theatergoers needed something light and comic to get their minds off the tragedy, if only for a couple hours. Well, Mamma Mia! was lighthearted and funny. Also, its catchy songs’ ability to invigorate and transport an audience was unquestionable. Further, many audience members probably recognized the songs from ABBA. Indeed, the Swedish pop/dance group, active from 1972 to 1982, and celebrating its 50th anniversary, is one of the most popular international pop groups of all time.
MOVIES
Star-Tribune

Anderson: Mamma Mia! It’s stuck in my head

Be careful if you see “Mamma Mia” at Casper College (which you should); you’ll wake up with “Dancing Queen” by the ‘80s pop group ABBA swirling around in your head. That’s not all bad, because you’ll also have the giddy sense of joy that you felt dancing out of the Krampert Theatre after the performance.
CASPER, WY
The Atascadero News

Rain and Recipes By Barbie Butz

As I write this today, we’re experiencing rain, finally, and I’m grateful because my plants were in need of “water from the sky.” Of course, I keep them watered with my hose, but there’s something so utterly refreshing when it comes from the heavens. The rain is keeping me inside...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walton, NY
hometownsource.com

Watertown-Mayer theater bringing ‘Mamma Mia’ to stage

Fall plays are back, and among them is Watertown-Mayer’s production of “Mamma Mia.” This musical season is seeing comedy, pop songs, and plenty of talent. With things officially back to normal for the actors at Watertown-Mayer, it’s going to be an exciting season. “The students are super excited for this...
WATERTOWN, MN
Junction City Daily Union

Junction City Little Theater to present 'Mamma Mia!'

After months of rehearsal, a canceled spring performance and the recasting of a few characters, Junction City Little Theater is ready to bring “Mamma Mia!” to the stage. The show will be performed at the C. L. Hoover Opera House at 135 W. Seventh St. in Junction City, on Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting jclittletheater.org/2019-2020-season.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
thewellesleynews.com

Theater kids: drop everything and read this modern Mamma Mia (Books Before Boys review)

My high school days were spent only tangentially involved with the theater program as the secretary of the costume department, but in those few years, I must have learned more about Broadway than I thought. When you open up Emma Lord’s “When You Get the Chance,” you’re inundated with show references, and somehow, most of them didn’t go completely over my head. But it works; it’s about a theater kid, after all.
ENTERTAINMENT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: The Marketplace by Fofie & Mia’s

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Marketplace by Fofie...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
the-reporter.net

Settling the Frontier

DELAWARE COUNTY/NEW MEXICO - Walton native John Miller has launched his first book “Pioneer Homesteaders of the Western Catskills, 1764 - 1797,” published by and for sale at the Delaware …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
the-reporter.net

At Ogden Library In November

November brings thoughts of pumpkin pie, crackling fires in the fireplace, and catching up with loved ones over Thanksgiving dinner. The longer nights also invite settling down with a book to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
POLITICS
the-reporter.net

DCCAN Celebrates 10th Annual Pumpkin’ Paintin’ Scarecrow Makin’

DELHI - After a year in hiatus, Delaware County Community Action Network (DCCAN) was able to celebrate the 10th annual Pumpkin’ Paintin’ Scarecrow Makin’ event on Saturday, Oct. 23 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juices#Smoothies#Username
the-reporter.net

Good Boy! Therapy Dog At DCS Helps to Engage Students

DOWNSVILLE - Downsville Central School (DCS) recently welcomed their newest student; a five-and-a-half-month-old chocolate Labrador retriever named Moola. Moola and his owner, Ann Bussiere, started …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
DOWNSVILLE, NY
the-reporter.net

Say That Again?

Owa tagoo siam! Owa tagoo siam! Repeat those words over and over again? What are you saying? What language is it? Are you really a goose?. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
ENTERTAINMENT
bungalower

Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 245 (Mia’s Italian Kitchen)

The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of the hosts alone and do not reflect the official policy or position of Bungalower Media, our readers, or our advertisers. For the 245th episode, Jon and Brendan go check out the $35 all-you-can-eat family meal deal at Mia’s Italian...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper native returns to direct Mamma Mia at Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper College is bringing Greece to Wyoming this weekend with their production of Mamma Mia. Theatrical director, Kurt Stamm, is returning to his Casper home to help direct his fourth show at the school. “I think there’s something about revisiting your roots and where...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Valley Views: Encore for 'Mamma Mia!'

With theaters reopening, our local community troupe has decided to return to the stage with the irrepressibly upbeat "Mamma Mia!" Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre presented the jukebox musical in January 2020 -- as COVID-19 was making its way inexorably toward us -- and the toe-tapping production based on the songs of ABBA received rave reviews.
SAN RAMON, CA
miamiartzine.com

Wick's 'Mamma Mia Perfectly Cathartic After COVID Shutdown

You may fondly remember "Mamma Mia" as being the last musical performed in South Florida before the pandemic shut down theater for 19 months. The musical was last on stage in South Florida at Actors' Playhouse in Coral Gables on Feb. 23, 2020. Fast forward 19 months and two weeks...
BOCA RATON, FL
thepioneerwoman.com

Pumpkin Smoothie

Leesten. And heer me. You must make these tonight, tomorrow, and next week. As simple and throw-together as they are, I promise they’ll be one of the most delectable things you’ve ever put in your mouth. They’re pumpkin smoothies. And they’ll rock your world. I had my doubts myself before...
FOOD & DRINKS
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Mia’s Italian Kitchen Family Video Review

Mia’s Italian Kitchen Family Video Review – We recently enjoyed dinner at Mia’s Italian Kitchen on International Drive and it was n experience we’re sure to repeat. The $35 Endless Family Style Menu may just be our favorite option for our family!. Click any of the buttons below to follow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy