CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice Police Arrests report

Eunice News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following are arrests by Eunice Police. October...

www.eunicetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Eunice, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Eunice, LA
The Hill

Tech billionaires in the crosshairs of new tax proposals

America’s richest tech executives and their companies are in the crosshairs of a new effort by Democrats to pay for the party’s ambitious social spending plans. While the new billionaires tax and corporate tax minimum proposals are not specifically targeted toward tech, the industry would be among the hardest hit.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Judge denies NYPD union's bid to halt COVID vaccine mandate

A Staten Island judge denied a police union's request to temporarily halt the implementation of the city's vaccine mandate that is set to take effect November 1. The Police Benevolent Association, New York City's largest police union, had argued in their request for a temporary restraining order on Monday that the policy does not make clear potential exceptions for medical or religious reasons, and does not give unvaccinated officers sufficient time to apply for such exemptions, as those appeals must have been submitted by Wednesday — one week after the mandate was announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Jury awards $10 million to White hospital executive who claimed discrimination

A White man has been awarded $10 million by a federal jury that sided with his claim he was fired as part of a diversity effort by employer Novant Health. David Duvall, Novant's senior vice president of marketing and communications, was terminated without any notice on July 30, 2018, by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system, according to his 2019 complaint.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy