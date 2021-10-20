CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New besties! Hailey Bieber gets close to TikTok star Addison Rae at ELLE's 2021 Women in Hollywood Celebration

By Heidi Parker, Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
 8 days ago

Hailey Bieber has a new close friend.

On Tuesday at the 27th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the blonde beauty, 24, was seen sitting next to Addison Rae, 21.

Hailey already has some impressive pals, including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Let's be BFFs: Hailey Bieber has a new close friend. On Tuesday at the 27th Annual Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace in Los Angeles , the blonde beauty was seen sitting next to Addison Rae. Also seen is Elle editor Nina Garcia

Bieber looked her very best. The 24-year-old model wowed in a cut-out dress that flashed her toned abs.

Hailey donned a black dress that featured a white lapel and silver button; the calf-length number also had a large cut out detail along her abs.

She rocked chic black heels and wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry including the Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard earrings in 18K gold with Paloma's Melody Hoop Earrings in 18K gold, a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Sixteen Stone ring and an Elsa Peretti Wave five-row diamond ring in 18K gold.

Style: The 24-year-old model wowed in a cut-out dress that flashed her toned abs

Hailey wore her brunette locks loose featuring an Old Hollywood wave; she sported matte pink lips, brown shadow on her lids and bronzed cheeks.

While at the Elle event, her husband Justin Bieber was seen taking in a Lakers game, sitting besides pal Usher.

Meanwhile, Addison looked stylish in a cut out dress.

She is also known for starring in the hit film He's All That and is also close pals with Kourtney Kardashian.

A new big star: Addison sparkled in her cut out gown that revealed some of her chest
Stunning ladies: Hailey wore her brunette locks loose featuring an Old Hollywood wave; she sported matte pink lips, brown shadow on her lids and bronzed cheeks; Hailey pictured with Ciara inside the event
Sports: While at the Elle event, her husband Justin Bieber was seen taking in a Lakers game, sitting besides pal Usher

