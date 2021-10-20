CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Americans simply don't want the costs of Biden's Build Back Better bill

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Jt5U_0cX1Ygt000
© Getty Images/Greg Nash

Democrats are desperately trying to salvage their $3.5 trillion Build Back Better reconciliation bill opposed by moderate Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who reportedly has agreed to work on a compromise. Their latest tactic to bolster support is fearmongering, claiming that the bill must pass for the party to maintain support from the electorate.

“It is time that the two sides reach a deal and reap the rewards of mutually assured success,” warned the left-wing think tank Third Way this week. “If they don’t, our Democratic majority will reap a whirlwind of political destruction.” The Associated Press recently reported that Democratic Party strategists warn failure to pass the bill “could devastate Democrats in the 2022 vote and raise questions about [President] Biden’s path to reelection if he decides to seek a second term.”

This self-serving position isn’t backed up by evidence. In fact, the more that Americans learn about this historic tax and spending plan, the more they seem to oppose it. Consider a newly released Gallup poll conducted last month. It reveals the share of Americans who say the government does too much has increased to 52 percent from 41 percent last year, while the percentage saying it should do more fell to 43 percent from 54 percent. It’s no coincidence this significant shift in public opinion coincided with Democrats’ attempts to pass the biggest government expansion since the Great Society programs of the 1960s.

Biden’s sliding approval ratings also suggest Americans don’t want his spending plans implemented. This month’s Quinnipiac poll revealed Biden’s approval rating has fallen to just 38 percent — by far his worst performance in this survey. A recent Pew poll showed eroding support for the president among major elements of the Democratic coalition, including African Americans, Hispanics and young adults.

Democrats and their media cheerleaders repeatedly trumpet polls showing that the reconciliation bill and its provisions are popular. Yet these surveys are generally one-sided; they don’t mention the costs associated with the legislation. Biden and some Democrats recently have claimed that the bill is indeed cost-free. Only politicians who have no business experience and have eaten from the D.C. trough for too long could make such a wild assertion.

For small businesses and ordinary Americans, the costs of the legislation are all too real. It would be paid for by the biggest tax increases in generations. Roughly 1.4 million small businesses structured as corporations would see their taxes rise by 26 percent. Small companies structured as pass-throughs would see their access to the 20 percent small business tax deduction dramatically curtailed and would face other tax hikes.

Democrats pushing these tax increases don’t seem to understand that entrepreneurs often put their livelihoods on the line by mortgaging their homes or cashing in their retirement savings to pursue their business dreams. The potential financial rewards must be commensurate with this risk to maintain America’s vibrant and innovative small business culture.

Another cost of what should be called the Build Back Better Broke plan is increased inflation. Trillions of dollars of additional spending would devalue the existing currency. The legislation’s myriad social welfare programs, including free college and universal basic income for families, would exacerbate the ongoing inflationary labor shortage.

Last week, the Labor Department announced that inflation increased at 5.4 percent in September on a year-over-year basis — the fifth consecutive month of 5 percent-plus inflation growth. Americans are seeing costs rise in their everyday purchases. The price of gas has increased by approximately 50 percent since Biden was elected. Proctor and Gamble announced this week that inflation is forcing it to raise prices on its consumer staples. According to the Job Creators Network Foundation’s Monthly Monitor poll, inflation is the biggest concern facing small business owners. Numerous surveys show rising prices are Americans’ top economic concern.

Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain ridiculously has said that this historic inflation is a “high-class” problem. Tell that to ordinary workers whose real wages are declining because of inflation outpacing wage growth this year. This Biden pay cut is causing their living standards to fall.

Small business taxes, runaway inflation, declining wages. These are the kitchen table issues Americans actually care about — not the effort to remake the country to make more people dependent on the government from cradle to grave. No wonder Americans oppose this bill when its broader costs are taken into account. As leftist comedian Bill Maher recently pointed out, Manchin and Sinema “might have their thumbs more on the pulse of the average Democrat in the country.”

Alfredo Ortiz is the president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, a small business advocacy organization. Follow on Twitter @JobCreatorsUSA.

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bill Maher
Herald Tribune

OPINION: Americans back Biden's bold plan

The Herald Tribune recently ran a piece by St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Lynn Schmidt in which Schmidt declared that she didn’t want her “country and the economy held hostage by the progressive left.”. But while Schmidt's verbiage may have varied from the Republican Party's “radical socialist” baiting, her objective wasn't...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#African Americans#Tax Deductions#Democrats#The Associated Press#Gallup#Pew#Hispanics
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

This Democratic senator is irate at Joe Manchin

(CNN) — Even in this white-hot partisan moment, the Senate is a pretty genteel place. Senators view themselves as part of a very elite club -- and tend to treat fellow members with kid gloves. Which is why what Washington Sen. Patty Murray (D) said on Wednesday about fellow Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Progressives reeling after moderates inflict savage new blow to spending bill

(CNN) — Another liberal dream was sacrificed in the cause of saving Joe Biden's presidency. The Democrats ditched paid family leave Wednesday from their vast social safety net program in yet another cave to Senate moderates, dealing a shattering blow to House progressives -- not to mention millions of Americans who must choose between their jobs and caring for newborns or elderly relatives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race to wrap up talks before the president departs this […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Progressives patient with negotiations as Manchin, Sinema sabotage Build Back Better bill

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks with Rachel Maddow about some of the priorities that her caucus insists on being included in President Biden's Build Back Better bill, the recalcitrance of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, and her refusal to allow an arbitrary deadline to force a bad deal on the bill's contents. Oct. 28, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

373K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy