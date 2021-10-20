CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven to renew Trees Atlanta partnership

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CC6Hh_0cX1Yf0H00

Brookhaven will partner with the nonprofit Trees Atlanta to sponsor the “Front Yard Tree Program.”

As part of the partnership, members of Trees Atlanta – an organization that aims to protect Atlanta’s trees and greenspace – will plant up to 40 trees in the front yards of Brookhaven residents, according to a press release. Residents can apply to be a part of the partnership at Trees Atlanta’s website.

This is the third year the city has participated in the partnership. This year, there is no cost for Brookhaven residents to participate.

“We all recognize that shade trees enhance Brookhaven’s tree canopy, which in turn enhances Brookhaven’s quality of life,” said Mayor John Ernst in the press release. “Last year, residents rushed within days to take advantage of this program, and we believe enthusiasm will be the same if not greater this year. People need to act fast, however, because participation is once again on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Members of Trees Atlanta will plant a maximum of two trees in front of each participating household. Homeowners can choose trees including six varieties of oak, tupelo, river birch, tulip poplar, American sycamore, or bald cypress. Trees Atlanta will provide the initial mulching and watering, and each tree will be between six and eight feet in height.

The post Brookhaven to renew Trees Atlanta partnership appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Five buildings, individuals receive preservation awards

David T. Howard Middle School in Old Fourth Ward, Neighborhood Church in Candler Park, Georgia Tech’s Price Gilbert Memorial Library, and Jesse Grainger and James Newberry have received statewide preservation awards from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. David T. Howard Middle School The David T. Howard Middle School in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood received […] The post Five buildings, individuals receive preservation awards appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta baseball league comes to Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park

An adult Atlanta baseball league will be able to play at Dunwoody facilities, but the decision to allow the play was not unanimous.  At an Oct. 25 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council approved a facilities usage agreement with the Atlanta Mens Adult Baseball League (Atlanta MABL), a metro area men’s baseball league, that would allow […] The post Atlanta baseball league comes to Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven extends COVID-19 State of Emergency

The city of Brookhaven has extended its COVID-19 State of Emergency through Nov. 30. During the Brookhaven City Council’s Oct. 26 meeting, the council unanimously voted to extend the city’s State of Emergency ordinance. According to City Attorney Chris Balch, the order is the same as the city’s previous one.  Councilmember Linley Jones made an […] The post Brookhaven extends COVID-19 State of Emergency appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven’s social justice commission questions impact of its recommendations

Brookhaven’s Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission is gearing up to finalize its recommendations for the city, but some members question whether they’ve been able to do enough.  The city established the commission in September of 2020 to address issues of diversity and social justice in the city, and make recommendations about how to improve […] The post Brookhaven’s social justice commission questions impact of its recommendations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Brookhaven, GA
Brookhaven, GA
Society
Brookhaven, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Atlanta development plan; mayors World Series wager; Airbnb Halloween party ban

Atlanta City Council to consider comprehensive development plan in called meeting The Atlanta City Council will hold a remote special called meeting Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. to consider adoption of the amended 2021 City of Atlanta Comprehensive Development Plan. Remarks from the public will be accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on […] The post News Briefs: Atlanta development plan; mayors World Series wager; Airbnb Halloween party ban appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Restaurant of the Year’ Bishoku attracts loyal following

Right at 5 p.m, just as Bishoku opened for Friday dinner service, Sandy Springs couple Louise and Tom Wells grabbed their spot at the bar. The Wells have been coming to the Sandy Springs Japanese restaurant since owner Jackie Fukuya Merkel opened the doors in 2009. And before that, they ate at her family’s former […] The post ‘Restaurant of the Year’ Bishoku attracts loyal following appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Perimeter Mall area may become an entertainment district

Dunwoody may add a new entertainment district to its ranks. At its Oct. 25 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council heard the first read of an ordinance that would create the Perimeter Entertainment District. The district would cover the entirety of Perimeter Mall, along with an adjacent hotel and corporate office building.  “It encompasses the Perimeter […] The post Perimeter Mall area may become an entertainment district appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Midtown High School celebrates name-change, expansion

Atlanta Public Schools hosted two ceremonies on Wednesday to celebrate the expansion and renaming of Midtown High School as well as its stadium. The school and stadium had been named for Henry W. Grady, a 19th century journalist and orator who was a supporter of white supremacy. The Atlanta Board of Education voted last fall to […] The post Midtown High School celebrates name-change, expansion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shade Trees#Oak#Trees Atlanta#American#Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Above the Waterline: Meet our new arachnid neighbors

Giant Joro spiders have arrived in North Georgia, but impact is unknown Because he spends so much time outdoors in nature for work and pleasure, photographer Alan Cressler rarely comes upon something that shocks him. Yet, that is exactly what happened in early October, when Alan spotted “literally thousands of golden webs with large, female […] The post Above the Waterline: Meet our new arachnid neighbors appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

In conversation with Santiago Marquez of the Latin American Association

Over the years, the Brookhaven-based Latin American Association has become a staple in the metro Atlanta community, offering a multitude of services to the area’s growing population – and growing it is.  According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the Hispanic and Latino population in Georgia is about 10.5%, or 1,123,457 people. That number represents a […] The post In conversation with Santiago Marquez of the Latin American Association appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Truck or Treat returns to Brook Run Park

A Halloween event called “Truck or Treat” will return to Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park on the last Thursday of the city’s Food Truck Thursdays.  The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department and the Dunwoody Homeowners Association will put on the event, according to a press release. Festivities will last from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 28 at […] The post Truck or Treat returns to Brook Run Park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs OKs private schools in certain zoning districts

Sandy Springs City Council on Oct. 19 approved a change that allows private schools in property zoned “Office Neighborhood” but restricted them to a 150-student limit. City Councilmember Andy Bauman, who made a motion to approve the change, said leaving private schools, museums and libraries off the “ON” zoning designation appeared to be an oversight. […] The post Sandy Springs OKs private schools in certain zoning districts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb graduation rate remains steady in 2021

The DeKalb County School District had a 75.41% graduation rate for 2021, with local schools coming in above and below that average, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education.  The school district’s graduation rate represents a slight decrease from last year, when the graduation rate was 75.97%. Chamblee High School and Cross […] The post DeKalb graduation rate remains steady in 2021 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody resident named Mercy Care president

A Dunwoody resident has become the new president of Mercy Care, a health center that provides medical care and other health services to uninsured and unhoused people in Atlanta.  Damien Cabezas started his tenure as president on Oct. 18, according to a press release. Cabezas has taken over the position from Alan Bradford, who worked […] The post Dunwoody resident named Mercy Care president appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta-based state legislators come out against Buckhead cityhood

A group of state legislators came together to announce their stance against the Buckhead cityhood movement, citing education and economic impacts as major factors.  “We’re here to speak today against the preposterous notion that the city of Atlanta – our capital city – should be split up,” said State Sen. Nan Orrock (D-Atlanta) at an […] The post Atlanta-based state legislators come out against Buckhead cityhood appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council approves $2 million for greenspace improvements

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday amending the Fiscal Year 2022 general fund budget in the amount of $2 million by transferring funds to support greenspace improvements and upgrades in underserved neighborhoods across Atlanta. Funds allocated by the city and matched by the philanthropic community will be used exclusively in Community Development Impact Areas […] The post Atlanta City Council approves $2 million for greenspace improvements appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Meetings set for public safety training center advisory committee

The Community Stakeholder Advisory Committee for the controversial police and fire training facility in southeast Atlanta will meet Tuesday, Oct. 26. at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Additional meetings have already been scheduled for Nov. 9 and Dec. 7, both at 6 p.m. The public can watch the meetings by using the link and passcode in […] The post Meetings set for public safety training center advisory committee appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

My Top 5 Something: Andrew Thomas Lee

Photographer Andrew Thomas Lee’s work revolves around food culture and the role it plays in people’s lives. “Beautiful plates are always nice, but learning what it took to get there is what really interests me,” he says. “I love shooting food, working with cooks, and being a part of the Atlanta restaurant scene and food […] The post My Top 5 Something: Andrew Thomas Lee appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta murder suspect dies after chase in Sandy Springs

A suspect wanted in a 2016 murder in Southwest Atlanta died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief chase in Sandy Springs on Oct. 19, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) reported. The GSP was contacted by the Atlanta Police Department for assistance to capture the murder suspect on Tuesday. “The suspect and his […] The post Atlanta murder suspect dies after chase in Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
747
Followers
599
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy