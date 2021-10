a leading investment crowdfunding platform operating in the UK and continental Europe, has posted an update on platform performance. According to CEO and founder Darren Westlake, Crowdcube generated £3 million in top-line revenue during Q3 – down slightly from the £3.2 million generated in Q2. Westlake said this number was on track and typically they experience a slight decline in securities offerings during the summer. Westlake did not mention the net loss nor profit for the firm. Westlake did mention they have seen strong investment activity on the platform since they started taking carry, similar to what VCs do, creating further value for our shareholders. By charging carry, Crowdcube should be better positioned to generate a net income as funded firms become successful.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO