Zion Williamson expected to play on minutes restriction when he returns

By HoopsHype
 8 days ago
There’s an expectation that Williamson will resume play under a minutes restriction when he does take the floor, sources said, typical for stars returning from injury. But with Williamson, who bristled at the training wheels Pelicans officials placed on his reintegration from a torn meniscus injury as a rookie, it could be a higher-stakes game of poker.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Can confirm the news about Jonas Valanciunas signing a two-year, $30.1 million extension with the Pelicans. @Andrew Lopez was first to report.

Pels avoid a potential free-agent standoff with Jonas next summer and Valanciunas locks himself in with Zion and BI for the future. – 12:24 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans will battle the Sixers tonight in the 2021-22 season opener and it’ll be so great just to focus on actual basketball.

The topics of Zion Williamson’s weight and Ben Simmons/Klutch Sports’ theatrics have become beyond tiresome! thebirdwrites.com/2021/10/20/227… pic.twitter.com/AxVwwzzEhO12:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers injury report: Shake Milton (sprained right ankle), Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (suspension).

#Pelicans injury report: Zion Williamson (right foot fracture). – 11:34 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

On the Pelicans, Zion Williamson, and yet another injury complicating the franchise’s future with their star: bleacherreport.com/articles/29495…9:21 AM

Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin

Yo who in Zion camp thought it would be a good idea to have him in a commercial looking fat as hell on a couch playing video games with a bowl of chips and a soda in front of him? pic.twitter.com/C09JcJd3lC10:57 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Been a rough couple of weeks for former top 3 picks from Duke. Kyrie sacked for his refusal to get vaccinated. Zion sidelined with a broken foot. Jabari & Jahlil both cut/unemployed. Now Bagley out of Kings rotation. Ingram, Tatum & Barrett gotta hold it down for Coach K’s boys. – 8:15 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Talked Warriors-Lakers, the uneasy Zion situation in New Orleans and had a spirited Deandre Ayton max debate on latest podcast with @Sam_Amick and ⁦@Will Guillorypodcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…5:11 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Everyone but Zion practiced today. Sounds like everyone will be available tomorrow except for the big fella. – 2:41 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says everyone other than Zion Williamson was a full participant in practice today and “to my knowledge” everyone should be available tomorrow night for the opener against Philadelphia. – 2:41 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Trey Murphy hype train has been the one bright spot for NOLA during a rocky preseason.

But with Zion sidelined to start the year, how much will the rook be ready to shoulder once the real games start?

Here’s a look at the good, bad and ugly from TM3 theathletic.com/2899161/2021/1…10:35 AM

When he joined the Pelicans’ recent preseason trip to Minnesota, several league personnel on hand were struck by his heavier appearance than his listed playing weight last season of 284 pounds. “I know Zion at 280, and he was not 280,” said one observer. “These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues,” said one Western Conference executive. -via Bleacher Report / October 20, 2021

There’s a strong belief in league circles that the Pelicans were unaware of that procedure until Williamson reported to New Orleans ahead of media day, although one team source contacted by B/R maintained the Pelicans and Williamson were aligned on the injury’s timeline. -via Bleacher Report / October 20, 2021

Before Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin addressed reporters last Thursday, word was already circling around the league that Williamson was unlikely to make his 2021-22 debut before November, at the earliest. It was even known in rival front offices that Griffin planned to speak on the matter rather than issue a press release. This all comes after league figures raised a collective eyebrow when Griffin blamed Williamson’s season-ending finger injury on poor officiating. -via Bleacher Report / October 20, 2021

ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans exercise options on Zion Williamson, three others

The Pelicans have picked up rookie-scale options on four players, including Zion Williamson, the top overall pick in 2019, the team announced in a press release. New Orleans exercised the fourth-year option for Williamson, guaranteeing his $13.5M salary for the 2022-23 season. It’s a routine move that sets the stage...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Zion Williamson to miss start of season, will be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Pelicans will be without star forward Zion Williamson to start the regular season, executive VP of basketball operations David Griffin confirmed Thursday to reporters. Williamson, who is recovering from offseason foot surgery, underwent imaging on his right foot this week, and doctors were happy with what they saw on those scans, per Will Guillory of The Athletic (Twitter links). However, while the former No. 1 overall pick has been cleared to begin running, he’s still not able to participate in physical activities against other players, Guillory notes.
NBA
Popculture

NBA Fans Concerned for Zion Williamson Who Is Reportedly Having 'Weight Issues'

The New Orleans Pelicans are keeping an eye on Zion Williamson. According to Bleacher Report, Williamson is dealing with "weight issues" as the 2021-2022 NBA season begins. He has reportedly reached north of 300 pounds which is similar to the months leading up to his rookie debut. When Williamson was with the Pelicans for a recent preseason trip to Minnesota, the listed weight was set at 284 pounds.
NBA
State
Minnesota State
fadeawayworld.net

Zion Williamson Reportedly Reached Near 300 Pounds This Offseason

Zion Williamson's fitness remains a big question mark for the player and the New Orleans Pelicans. Two years after he made it to the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson has yet to live up to the expectations people created for him since high school and college.
NBA
bleachernation.com

No Zion Williamson For Bulls-Pelicans Home Opener Next Week

Arguably the biggest news to come out of Media Day this offseason was the unexpected health status of Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans star forward suffered a foot fracture earlier this summer before receiving surgery shortly after. Front office leader David Griffin told reporters that his recovery timeline “should” have him ready for the start of the regular season. However, as the days passed by, that news became harder and harder to believe.
NBA
chatsports.com

JJ Redick: Zion Williamson Is A Future MVP

Zion Williamson, JJ Redick, Montel Vontavious Porter, Zion, National Basketball Association, Duke Blue Devils. JJ Redick dropped in on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast, What’s In Your Glass, and spoke a bit about two wildly gifted young NBA players, Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic. Here’s what he said about his fellow former...
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Predicting Zion Williamson’s return, Pelicans record through first 20 games

How many games do you think Zion Williamson will miss as he continues to recover from right foot surgery? In conjunction, predict the New Orleans Pelicans record through the first 20 games on the schedule. Kevin:. Ever since the news dropped that Zion had sustained an injury over the summer,...
NBA
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Deandre Ayton
Yardbarker

Pelicans contradicting themselves about Zion Williamson's health

Zion Williamson’s health is now officially a cause for concern, and the New Orleans Pelicans’ statements about it are complicating matters even further. Pelicans executive David Griffin announced Thursday that Williamson will miss the start of the regular season with his foot injury. The All-Star forward will be re-evaluated in two weeks and currently has no timetable to return.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Zion Williamson Has No Timeline for Return; Injury Will Be Reevaluated in 2 Weeks

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is going to miss the start of the regular season after having surgery on his foot. David Griffin, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, announced on Thursday the All-Star forward has no timetable to return and will be reevaluated in two weeks. During...
NBA
Yardbarker

Pelicans' Zion Williamson to miss start of season after foot surgery

Back on Sept. 27, New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said during the team's media day session that star forward Zion Williamson had undergone surgery to repair a fracture in his foot he suffered early into the offseason but should be good to go for the start of the regular season next week.
NBA
#Video Game#Pelicans#Twitter#Sixers#Klutch Sports#Jabari Jahlil
ClutchPoints

Pelicans should be very concerned about Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans got terrible news as Zion Williamson will not be ready for the season opener. Williamson broke his foot back in the summer but was initially expected to play in the opener. The young star has had an injury-riddled career thus far, which is a cause for concern.
NBA
chatsports.com

That Time Zion Williamson Blocked A Shot On Good Friend RJ Barrett

When they were at Duke, Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett had tremendous chemistry and, obviously, became great friends. And as you may remember, Williamson said that while Tre Jones was driving the bus, it was RJ’s team. This was said by a guy who was secure enough to let Barrett...
NBA
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

With Zion Williamson sidelined, there's no clarity on Pelicans' opening night lineup

In the preseason, the New Orleans Pelicans used three different starting lineups in four games. Such frequent shuffling was largely due to circumstances out of coach Willie Green’s control — injuries. Star forwards Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) missed three and four games, respectively,...
NBA
The Spun

New Report Indicates Troubling Details About Zion Williamson’s Weight

The New Orleans Pelicans begin their 2021-22 season tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. Star forward Zion Williamson will be unavailable. Williamson had offseason surgery to repair a broken foot and has been out of action ever since. Last week, the Pelicans announced the former No. 1 overall pick will be reevaluated in two weeks and still doesn’t have a timetable set for his return.
NBA
fox8live.com

Overtime Podcast #258 - Pelicans Begin Season Without Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second time in three seasons, the Pelicans will tip-off the regular season without Zion Williamson due to injury. This time around, their superstar is still recovering from a foot surgery that he had during the summer. However, while we were told he’d be ready for the start of the season, the Pelicans updated his status with no timeline to return as of a week before their first game.
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: Zion Williamson on track for next set of scans later this week

Oleh Kosel: Walked in today’s post media practice to see Zion Williamson doing slides and some other light running/movement work. Willie Green said Z’s not involved in contact, but remains on schedule for next set of scans, either late this week or early next. 1 week ago – via Jake...
NBA
