Zion Williamson expected to play on minutes restriction when he returns

There’s an expectation that Williamson will resume play under a minutes restriction when he does take the floor, sources said, typical for stars returning from injury. But with Williamson, who bristled at the training wheels Pelicans officials placed on his reintegration from a torn meniscus injury as a rookie, it could be a higher-stakes game of poker.

Can confirm the news about Jonas Valanciunas signing a two-year, $30.1 million extension with the Pelicans. @Andrew Lopez was first to report.

Pels avoid a potential free-agent standoff with Jonas next summer and Valanciunas locks himself in with Zion and BI for the future. – 12:24 PM

The Pelicans will battle the Sixers tonight in the 2021-22 season opener and it’ll be so great just to focus on actual basketball.

The topics of Zion Williamson’s weight and Ben Simmons/Klutch Sports’ theatrics have become beyond tiresome! thebirdwrites.com/2021/10/20/227… pic.twitter.com/AxVwwzzEhO – 12:19 PM

#Sixers injury report: Shake Milton (sprained right ankle), Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (suspension).

#Pelicans injury report: Zion Williamson (right foot fracture). – 11:34 AM

On the Pelicans, Zion Williamson, and yet another injury complicating the franchise’s future with their star: bleacherreport.com/articles/29495… – 9:21 AM

Yo who in Zion camp thought it would be a good idea to have him in a commercial looking fat as hell on a couch playing video games with a bowl of chips and a soda in front of him? pic.twitter.com/C09JcJd3lC – 10:57 PM

Been a rough couple of weeks for former top 3 picks from Duke. Kyrie sacked for his refusal to get vaccinated. Zion sidelined with a broken foot. Jabari & Jahlil both cut/unemployed. Now Bagley out of Kings rotation. Ingram, Tatum & Barrett gotta hold it down for Coach K’s boys. – 8:15 PM

Talked Warriors-Lakers, the uneasy Zion situation in New Orleans and had a spirited Deandre Ayton max debate on latest podcast with @Sam_Amick and ⁦@Will Guillory⁩ podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:11 PM

Everyone but Zion practiced today. Sounds like everyone will be available tomorrow except for the big fella. – 2:41 PM

Willie Green says everyone other than Zion Williamson was a full participant in practice today and “to my knowledge” everyone should be available tomorrow night for the opener against Philadelphia. – 2:41 PM

The Trey Murphy hype train has been the one bright spot for NOLA during a rocky preseason.

But with Zion sidelined to start the year, how much will the rook be ready to shoulder once the real games start?

Here’s a look at the good, bad and ugly from TM3 theathletic.com/2899161/2021/1… – 10:35 AM

When he joined the Pelicans’ recent preseason trip to Minnesota, several league personnel on hand were struck by his heavier appearance than his listed playing weight last season of 284 pounds. “I know Zion at 280, and he was not 280,” said one observer. “These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues,” said one Western Conference executive. -via Bleacher Report / October 20, 2021

There’s a strong belief in league circles that the Pelicans were unaware of that procedure until Williamson reported to New Orleans ahead of media day, although one team source contacted by B/R maintained the Pelicans and Williamson were aligned on the injury’s timeline. -via Bleacher Report / October 20, 2021

Before Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin addressed reporters last Thursday, word was already circling around the league that Williamson was unlikely to make his 2021-22 debut before November, at the earliest. It was even known in rival front offices that Griffin planned to speak on the matter rather than issue a press release. This all comes after league figures raised a collective eyebrow when Griffin blamed Williamson’s season-ending finger injury on poor officiating. -via Bleacher Report / October 20, 2021