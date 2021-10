The rain reached the first and second ridges of the Watchungs late in the afternoon, slowly at first, and then all at once. A remote monitoring gauge in South Mountain Reservation recorded the first drops shortly after 5 p.m. The dark skies soon unleashed a downpour, measuring nearly 7 inches of heavy rain that would fall over just a few short hours as the remnants of Hurricane Ida, still a powerful tropical storm, came up from the Gulf Coast and pounded the state.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO