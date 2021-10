Ridgewood NJ, Tinder is rolling out a new Plus One option for users to signal that they are looking for a date to a wedding or are willing to be one. Plus One will be accessible within the app’s Explore section. Tinder is partnering with WeddingWire to give the first 100 eligible Tinder users to join Plus One $460 to help cover the costs associated with attending weddings. The company has been rolling out new features and safety tools in recent months to give users more options to find and interact with dates.

