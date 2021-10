MACON – The Sumter County High School Football Team (SCHS) fought to the very end and very nearly left Macon with its first victory of the season. However, with the score tied at 14-14 with less than a minute to play in the third quarter, Central-Macon (CM) Quarterback Jha’rius Evans threw a touchdown pass to Jaylen Simmons to give the Chargers the lead. The extra point was good and the Panthers found themselves trailing 21-14 with still a quarter to play. Unfortunately for SCHS, they were not able to respond and went on to lose to the Chargers 21-14 on Thursday, October 14 at Ed Defore Stadium in Macon.

13 DAYS AGO