This fella here is pretty special - his name is BRUNO and he is our Thursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. BRUNO is a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever Mix, and he weighs about 50 pounds. According to ITV, BRUNO has been pretty doggone popular with their free Rent-a-Dog program. In fact, BRUNO recently went on a date and has a fabulous time. He just laid on the patio, soaking up some sun, while his "renter" mowed the grass. BRUNO never barked and had perfect potty manners. It seems pretty clear that he will make a great pet for the right family.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO