(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) presents “Schwarz Gemacht, or How Klaus Found his Blackness,” a live-streamed performance from playwright and actor Alexander Thomas on Friday, November 12 at 7:00pm E.T. Part of JCTC’s Voices International Theatre Festival, “Schwarz Gemacht” examines universal questions of self and citizenship through the eyes of a patriotic Afrodeutscher (Afro-German) actor in 1938 Berlin. Proud to serve his country, he appears in propaganda films calling for the return of Germany’s former African colonies. An encounter with an African American musician and activist leads to hard questions about the treatment of people of color both in Germany and in America.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO