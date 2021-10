AQuiRe is a fully customizable online training platform that allows safety pros in the heavy construction industry to assign training based on a worker’s job function. Workers can complete the training on their smart device. aQuiRe houses more than 300 different training modules and can incorporate training videos a company already owns into a restricted library. Custom content is also available. The individualized web portal tracks and scores all employee training in the event of an injury or OSHA/Mine Safety and Health Administration visit, and can keep track of lapsed certifications. aQuiRe also can be used to track daily activities, such as equipment inspections or a Job Safety Analysis.

