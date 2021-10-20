CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Name - the latest South Korean Netflix series everyone is talking about

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JI79K_0cX1Wttx00

Due to the worldwide success of the Netflix series Squid Game, more people are beginning to appreciate Korean TV shows - and now there’s a new K-drama on the rise.

With fighting, gore and revenge, the noir-action series My Name has everything you’d want in a drama and viewers appear to agree as the show continues to climb the streaming chart since it dropped on Netflix on October 15.

Currently, My Name impressively sits at No. 5 in the UK, No. 6 in the US and No. 4 globally, according to FlixPatrol.

So... what’s the show about?

The eight-episode drama follows Yoon Ji-Woo, a young woman (played by actress Han So-hee), who witnesses the brutal murder of her father, Yoon Dong-hoon (played by Yoon Kyung-ho).

Ji-Woo then makes it her mission to avenge her father’s death by joining a drug ring her father was a part of in order to hunt down his killer.

As a member, Ji-Woo is then made to enter the police force as a mole by gang boss Choi Mu-jin, (played by Park Hee-soon), to provide intel for the drug ring and so has to change her name to Oh Hye-jin for the undercover operation.

Overall, the show has been widely praised, scoring 8.2 out of 10 on IMDB and an audience score of 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes but doesn’t yet have a critic score.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to praise the show and the cast’s emotional performances while also urging people to watch the series if they haven’t already.

Though, the show appears to have received mixed reviews from South Korean viewers, according to translated comments by Netizen Buzz.

One person said: “How can a woman go from training for a few days to taking down thugs in a gang! Not realistic at all.”

Another added: “I personally didn’t like you. You’re telling me a delicate-looking woman beat down 50 men?”

But there were plenty of other comments which gave positive reviews of the show.

Someone else said: “The best female action star I’ve seen thus far!!”

“Han So Hee worked really hard,” another person commented.

Meanwhile, the show’s director, Kim Jin-min believes Squid Game may have helped My Name reach a global audience, the Korean Herald reported.

“I might have to thank ‘Squid Game’ for focusing international attention on Netflix’s new Korean content,” he said.

Kim also shared his surprise at the growing popularity of the series.

“While I expected some questions and comments, I was surprised that the viewers interpreted my work in very creative ways, speculating on the reasons for a character’s behaviour. One way or the other, all of these are a way of showing interest in the series. For that, I would like to thank all the ‘My Name’ fans,” he added.

My Name is now available to watch on Netflix.

