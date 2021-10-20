Paul Perry Jr.

He was born June 1st, 1945. He was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Southers; two brothers, James Southers and Terry Southers; two sisters, Barbra Silba and Dean Cline.

Those left to cherish his loving memory includes his spouse of twenty-two years, Melissa Perry; two sons, Justin Bledsoe and Tanner Bledsoe; one daughter, Lyvonna Perry; one brother, Danny Southers; one sister, Debbie Southers; six grandchildren whom he loved dearly and who were the light of his life, Bradley Williams, Brianna Hackett, Navea Bledsoe, Lucy Bledsoe, Bryston Bledsoe, Violet Williams; and a special friend, Ray Stamper.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Frye officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will include Larry Hobbs, Ray Stamper, David “Crocket” Chambers, Chad Summers, and Mike Lambert. Honorary pallbearers will include Justin, Bradley, and Tanner.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Collins Funeral Home Inc. of Switzer, WV.

