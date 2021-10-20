CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Pattern Beauty and MAC Cosmetics Just Collaborated on the Perfect Holiday Gift Set

By Tessa Petak
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of your favorite beauty brands are teaming up to create one epic gift set just in time for the holidays. That's right, Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern has partnered with MAC Cosmetics for their first ever co-branded collaboration, and we could not be more excited. The limited-edition kit, appropriately...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

