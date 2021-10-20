CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiss Golden Messenger Announces a "Contemplative Holiday Album," Out October 22

By Sarah Edwards
Perhaps it's not too early to start listening to holiday music, after all: M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger announced a "new kind of holiday album," O Come All Ye Faithful, out Friday, October 22 on Merge Records. The news is accompanied by a single from the album, "Grace."...

