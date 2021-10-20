CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raspberry Pi announces Build HAT—an add-on device that uses Pi hardware to control LEGO Technic motors

By Bob Yirka
techxplore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raspberry Pi Foundation is announcing the release of Raspberry Pi Build HAT—an add-on device that allows users to use Raspberry Pi hardware to control LEGO Technic motors. On the Raspberry Pi News page, company rep Richard Hayler notes that the new device is the result of a collaborative effort between...

techxplore.com



