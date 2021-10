Emma Raducanu has called for patience as she returns to court at the Transylvania Open in Cluj.The 18-year-old is contesting just her second tournament since stunning the world at the US Open last month in what should be an emotional week in Romania – the country where her father was born and grandmother still lives.She takes on Polona Hercog on Tuesday bidding to win her first WTA Tour match, having lost in the opening round at previous tournaments in Nottingham, San Diego and Indian Wells.Although her success in New York made her a global star – she has appeared on...

