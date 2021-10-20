CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bolsonaro accused of crimes against humanity in COVID probe

By SIMONE IGLESIAS
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Brazil senators said Jair Bolsonaro should be charged for nine crimes, including charlatanism, malfeasance and crimes against humanity in their conclusion of a probe into the government’s handling of the pandemic that’s unlikely to have any short-term impact on the president’s political fate. A Senate commission presented a final...

www.miamiherald.com

