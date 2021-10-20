CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vote Yes for 6A! All Access Rec

Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 8 days ago
It’s crystal clear that our valley has become a world renowned destination; prized as a pinnacle of health and wellness. In this year’s local election, Yes for 6A gives voters the opportunity to double down and invest in the health, wellness, and happiness of locals. Yes for 6A means year-round access...

Vail Daily

School Views: A strong community

It’s autumn in the High Country, which means two things: Halloween is upon us, and a full slate of local elections is just around the corner. Two pastimes that challenge us to be good neighbors and active community members, with both offering a chance to practice kindness and engagement. As...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: The smart choices for school board

As longtime residents of Eagle County, we urge citizens to vote in the Eagle County School Board election. Juan Pena, Michelle Stecher, Kelly Alter and Dan Reynolds are bipartisan and committed leaders. As parents of four adult children who attended public, private and Christian schools in Eagle County, we know...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: 2A is about community

A vote for 2A is a vote for Vail’s community and future. We have discussed housing issues for years without creating long term solutions. Ballot Issue 2A is our opportunity to create homes for current and future neighbors. 2A keeps employees in local businesses and maintains a diverse and thriving local community.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: To the people of Eagle

There are many factors that make somebody decide to run for Town Council. For me, the largest factor is our daughter. We want to raise her in a neighborly community like Eagle. My wife and I have lived in Eagle for nearly a decade. Around the time we were getting...
EAGLE, CO
Vail, CO
Elections
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Juan Peña for school board

I am writing to support Juan Peña for Eagle County School District Board of Education. I also strongly support Kelly Alter, Lelia Conlin, Dan Reynolds, and Michelle Stecher. Juan Pena is the perfect example of a parent that has consistently been highly involved in the Eagle County School District since his oldest daughter started kindergarten in 2009.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Coggin, Davis, Seibert for Vail Town Council

Please join me in voting for Travis Coggin, Barry Davis and Pete Seibert this election. As a balanced group of longtime locals who understand that Vail is not a single-issue town, they are the smart choice for the town of Vail. As our Vail community evolves, we need elected officials...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Stockmar, Staufer, Hansen, Middleton for Vail

We are supporting Brian Stockmar, Jonathan Staufer, Kirk Hansen and Kathryn Middleton for Vail Town Council. These four candidates are best suited to address the enormous challenges facing Vail today. They are all longtime residents who have expressed their desire to not limit themselves to a single issue, but to work to address numerous quality of life issues.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County ballots slowly being returned

People seem to be waiting to return their mail ballots this year, but that’s not unusual. According to data from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, only about 10% of ballots mailed out earlier this month have been returned. Eagle County is tracking with that statewide number. More than 35,000...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail considers stream corridor protection ordinance

Vail’s Planning and Environmental Commission is considering a new, two-part ordinance designed to restore and protect Gore Creek and its tributaries. First, the proposed ordinance would establish a 10-foot “no-mow-zone” along streams and creeks in Vail, according to a recent press release from the town. It would also have connotations...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Bergquist for school board

I am very confident to endorse Heather Bergquist for a position on the Eagle County School District Board of Education. I’ve known Heather very well from the moment of her birth until now and easily recognize how her exemplary character, her lifelong passion for children, and her personal and professional experiences would serve the children in her community so extremely well.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County commissioners approve Edwards RiverPark plan

The long wait for a decision on Edwards RiverPark is finally over. In a unanimous vote, the Eagle County commissioners approved the large development project Tuesday. The green light came after a last-minute offer from the development team at an Oct. 7 meeting to increase the number of deed-restricted housing units to 270 total and lower building heights to a maximum of 70 feet.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote yes on 2A

Election Day is closing in and the board members of the Vail Chamber and Business Association would like to urge all Vail voters to vote “yes” on Ballot Issue 2A. The VCBA endorses a “yes” vote on 2A because locals need accessible housing. The people in our community make Vail a great place to live, but many of them, our teachers, firefighters, nurses, police, wait staff, sales clerks and other front-line employees, are being pushed out of town because they cannot find housing. Our community has been grappling with the issue of housing for over 40 years, and it is time to start taking a step in the right direction to being innovative and bold to make a difference. 2A will serve as a springboard to bolder and more effective strides in our local housing market.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon hosts Polar Plunge on Saturday for Special Olympics Colorado

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Avon will host the “Spooktacular” Polar Plunge, joining communities nationwide in supporting the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Teams will take a quick, fun, chilly dip to raise funds and awareness for the mission and programs of Special Olympics. The Special Olympics provides impactful sports and leadership...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Rebuttal to Williams’ column

I am appalled that less than two weeks before our Eagle County elections, the Vail Daily would unduly influence our upcoming elections by printing the most hurtful and damaging name-calling vitriol, which is the best example of what is dividing our country today. I do not know David O. Williams,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Health’s trauma center maintains its ‘Level III’ designation

Vail Health Hospital’s Emergency Department has again been designated a Level III Trauma Center by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The designation is earned by hospitals every three years, and Vail Health Hospital has achieved Level III status since 1998. “To receive this prestigious designation once again...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Staufer for Vail Town Council

If you value Vail’s natural environment, oppose a needless sales tax increase and want a council member with a nose for BS, then vote for Jonathan Staufer. Jonathan is committed to making Vail a place where locals and families can afford to live and want to live. A founder of the Vail Farmer’s Market, which anyone walking Meadow Drive on a Sunday in July understands is a huge economic driver for the town, Jonathan has been an effective force for positive growth in Vail for years. The Staufer family’s legacy of positive impact in Vail is evident throughout town. Please vote for Jonathan Staufer.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

