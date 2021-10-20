CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

No Man's Sky's latest expedition lets you ride the worm, become the worm

By Natalie Clayton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite their notable absence at launch, No Man's Sky has some bloody great worms hidden across the galaxy these days. The interstellar sandbox's next expedition now tasks you with hunting down the greatest of these wriggly lads, figure out how to ride them, and perhaps become a worm yourself....

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

No Man’s Sky’s Halloween expedition, Emergence, could not be more Dune-inspired

No Man’s Sky is doing something a little different with today’s release. “As the end of October approaches, we are thrilled to announce a new seasonal event for No Man’s Sky,” Hello Games says. “Expedition Four: Emergence begins today, and will run over the course of Halloween! This is our first Expedition to feature a narrative, and is also a mini-update, bringing with it a host of enhancements for across the game.”
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

No Man’s Sky Updated with Halloween Content

It’s time to look to the terrifying depths of the infinite void: No Man’s Sky has just received its’ fourth major expedition, which brings plenty of new content and a brand new, narrative-driven adventure to embark on. The best part: All this content is seasonal, meaning it’s Halloween-themed! The new expedition, titled “Emergence,” sees players awaking on the desert planet Wasan alongside massive “titan worms” which tear up the environment and leave “cursed dust” in their wake, as No Man’s Sky’s patch notes read. They’ll then be tasked with finding the titan worm “impact sites” to hunt them down and collect their vile spawn. This process will feed into a larger narrative about an evil space cult known as the Vy’keen and its’ history, as Kotaku reports. Perhaps we’ll even get to learn more about the mysterious Atlas?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete Rendezvous 1 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

Rendezvous 1 is the fifth and final Milestone in Phase one of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to reach the first Rendezvous Point for the Expedition, which is easier said than done. But that’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you get there as fast as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence revealed, starts today

Hello Games has announced the latest update for No Man’s Sky, Expedition 4: Emergence. This new Expedition comes hot on the heels of Expedition 3: Cartographers and is the first to feature any kind of story content for players to follow while they complete each Milestone. The trailer for Expedition...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
player.one

No Man's Sky: Expedition Four Emergence Patch 3.70 Now Available

Hello Games invites you to experience the newest seasonal event for No Man’s Sky. The developers call it Expedition Four: Emergence, and Patch 3.70 brings that to you and a whole lot more. The new expedition will get you stranded on a place called Wasan - a planet ravaged by...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Deep Rock Galactic adds robo baddies and a big data heist as it launches a free Season Pass

I was prepared for this to be bad news. One of the things I appreciate about Deep Rock Galactic is that it gets new, fun updates every few months without desperately clinging to players the way so many of today's live service games do. It's a great game to hop into co-op for a week or two, then set aside for a few months until the urge to go mining and bug exterminating strikes again. When Deep Rock's developers told me they were switching to a seasonal model and introducing a battle pass, I assumed it was following the Fortnite model: pay for the privilege to grind every day to unlock a whole bunch of cosmetic fluff. I'm happy to be wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous gets first big patch

Hefty big boy of the retro CRPG genre, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has just hit version 1.1 following several smaller patches since its release in September. Highlights of this update include improved mounted combat in turn-based mode, better performance and visuals in several locations, fixes for reactivity to choices "such as some NPCs appearing where they should not be", and better visuals for some NPCs. There are also changes to crusade management, including an option to control armies from the throne room instead of having to walk out of the city every time like a chump.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worms#Expeditions#Galaxy#Fremen#Rock Paper Shotgun#Waypoint#European#Can Androids Pray#Scotmid
PC Gamer

The constantly ticking death clock in anime metroidvania Unsighted may be stressful, but I learned to love it

Time limits are stressful, and when you're playing a game to unwind at the end of the day they can seem out of place. I have enough deadlines in my life already, Videogame, what do you think you're doing adding to the pile? When I saw that Unsighted had an option to turn time limits off in its accessibility options, I was tempted to tick it. But I didn't, and they turned out to be one of the most memorable things about this wonderful game.
COMICS
NME

No Man’s Sky’s new expedition made me want to join a sandworm cult

Last week, No Man’s Sky received a surprise update, with a bunch of small quality of life improvements alongside the main event—Expedition 4: Emergence. It’s the latest in a series of smaller, and decidedly more focused missions that aim to unite the game’s community in search of a common goal. Emergence is noticeably different from its predecessors, with a strong narrative that spans its entire runtime. Oh, and it’s sandworm themed. Absolutely and completely obsessed with giant sandworms, to a hilariously over-the-top degree.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Apex Legends' tropical getaway is a much-needed course correction

It doesn't take much snooping around YouTube or Reddit to realise Apex Legends isn't in a great state. The game's current season, Emergence, has been plagued by problems—from Seer's tremendously overpowering toolkit at launch to servers being outright unplayable mid-way through the season, and a general sense that Apex hasn't had much to offer over the past 3 months.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to start the legendary weapon quest in New World

If you're wondering how to start the legendary weapon quests in New World, there are a few things you need to do before it shows up. One of those requirements is hitting level 60, so if you're not quite there yet, our leveling guide should help you out. Once you...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Isle of Bigsnax adds a whole new world to Bugsnax

Bugsnax is getting its first expansion early next year in the form of Isle of Bigsnax, which adds a new biome and a bunch of new bugsnax to capture and feed to grumpuses. These bugsnax, as the name of the isle implies, are big, nay, "supersized," but don't worry because you'll have a shrinking gun to cut them down to size. Oh, and now you can put hats on your bugsnax.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

One early idea for Mass Effect 3's ending involved a reaper god instead of the Star Child

YouTube's People Make Games asked several ex-BioWare developers who worked on Mass Effect 3 how they felt about the endings, and in particular about putting together the Extended Cut—an update that expanded on the endings and addressed some of the many complaints players had. It's a great video and worth a watch, especially for the section where it highlights the additional crunch developers had to go through to pull the Extended Cut together, after already crunching to complete Mass Effect 3.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy