CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Fuel price hike worsens Lebanon's tough living conditions

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6hx5_0cX1UAh200

Lebanon’s government raised the price of fuel Wednesday by about 25%, the National News Agency reported, effectively removing all subsidies on fuel products and pricing them at market rate amid a worsening economic crisis.

The new increase brings the price of 20 liters (5 gallons) of 98-octane gasoline to 312,700 Lebanese pounds — almost half the monthly minimum wage. The spike also affects cooking gas and diesel fuel used for heating, portending a chilly winter ahead.

“Effectively, the subsidies have been removed from fuel in a final manner,” said Georges Brax, a spokesman for the Syndicate of Petrol Station Owners in Lebanon He said the new prices were calculated at the black-market rate.

“There are no more subsidies from the central bank or the state coffers,” he said, adding that world fuel prices have also been rising, impacting the pricing in Lebanon.

The increase sparked limited protests in Beirut southern and northern Lebanon and calls for an increase in the minimum wage. Living conditions continue to deteriorate in Lebanon as the tiny country, once a middle-income nation, slides further into an economic crisis that has already driven over half of the population into poverty.

A government plan for a social safety net has yet to materialize in the country, which is now dependent on international financial assistance.

Lebanon, a country of 6 million people including Syrian refugees, has been grappling with shortages of fuel, medicine and basic goods as foreign reserves dwindle and the economy contracts. The national currency has been in free fall, losing more than 90% of its value.

A new government took office last month after nearly a year of political deadlock that only aggravated the economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the world’s worst in the last 150 years.

Over the last few weeks, the government has gradually lifted subsidies, bringing the prices closer to market rates.

The priority of the new government is to lift subsidies and start negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a recovery package. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the government had started designing a reform plan to prepare for talks with the IMF. He hoped the talks would bring results by year's end. Lebanon defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in March last year and earlier talks with the IMF faltered.

The Lebanese currency, pegged for 30 years to the dollar at 1,500 Lebanese pounds for $1, has been hovering at around ten times that rate in the black market. This week, it was trading closer to 20,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

Brax predicted there will no longer be major changes in the pricing of fuel. “ God help the people. ... Their purchasing power has collapsed,” he said, adding that the new price hikes will affect the prices of most merchandise.

He urged the government to expedite its plans to distribute financial assistance to families in need. “It is all talk still,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ecuadorans block roads on second day of fuel price protests

Indigenous and rural Ecuadorans blocked roads in several provinces Wednesday on the second day of protests against soaring fuel prices amid a countrywide state of emergency. On Tuesday, 37 people were arrested and five police officers, a journalist and at least one demonstrator were injured in the largest protests since conservative President Guillermo Lasso took office in May. Two soldiers who had been held by protesters since Tuesday were released Wednesday night after intervention form the Red Cross. "Out with Lasso, out!" the protesters demanded Wednesday, as they blocked key roads.
GAS PRICE
charlottestar.com

Congress will launch massive agitation against fuel price hike from Nov 14-29

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Congress party will organise a massive agitation against the rise in petrol and diesel prices from November 14 till November 29. "We're going to have continuous agitation against rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theeastcountygazette.com

Oil Price Hike! Fuel to Get More Expensive in the US?

Companies say impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and high natural gas and coal prices are the reasons for the high prices of fuel this week. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
TRAFFIC
stlouisnews.net

Lights on in Lebanon after fuel delivered to power stations

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Officials report that power has been restored in Lebanon after the country went dark for 24 hours. Lebanon's central bank has granted credit worth $100 million to purchase fuel and keep power stations operating, said the Lebanese energy minister, after the power grid shut down for 24 hours, with officials stressing it would take several days to re-start.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Mikati
The Independent

Gulf Arab states, squeezed by climate change, still tout oil

The global energy transition is perhaps nowhere more perplexing than in the Arabian Peninsula, where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies are caught between two daunting climate change scenarios that threaten their livelihoods. In one, the world stops burning oil and gas to cut down on heat-trapping emissions, shaking the very foundation of their economies. In the other, global temperatures keep rising, at the risk of rendering unlivable much of the Gulf’s already extremely hot terrain.The political stability of the six Gulf states — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman — is rooted in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Telecoms hit by fuel shortages in Haiti

Haiti's telecoms networks have sharply cut back on service because of fuel shortages caused by the tightening grip of criminal gangs on the capital Port-au-Prince, company officials said Tuesday. Schools and businesses remained closed on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince, where the normally crowded streets were deserted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Fuel Price Hiked for 12th Time in Oct; Petrol Price Surpasses ATF in Mumbai

Investing.com -- As oil prices continue to climb up the charts and attain multi-year highs due to supply crunch, and as OPEC+ announces to not raise its output over 0.4 million barrels/day, fuel prices across the country are rising alarmingly. According to a price notification released by state-owned fuel retailer...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

EU ministers debate how to tackle rising energy costs

European Union ministers met Tuesday for emergency talks focusing on energy amid deep divergences between the 27 member countries on how to tackle a crunch that has seen consumers' bills skyrocket this year.The wave of price hikes is not set to abate before next spring, and ministers discussed a set of short-term measures that have been put forward by the European Commission to help consumers and businesses weather the shock. The main reason behind the sharp spike is increased global demand for energy, and gas in particular. According to EU officials, gas prices in Europe have increased by more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Lebanon#Living Conditions#Imf#The National News Agency#Lebanese#Syrian#The World Bank
The Independent

Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26

The solution to climate change is not setting net zero carbon emissions targets as dozens of nations have done, India s federal environment minister said. Instead, rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility" for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, said the minister, Bhupender Yadav.India — the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States — is committed to “being part of the solution” at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Yadav said. India is among the few countries on course to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Path of British trawler detained by France in post-Brexit fishing row

France has detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast amid an ongoing post-Brexit fishing row. On Wednesday (27 October), a Macduff Shellfish vessel was boarded by French officials and ordered back into the port of Le Harve. A spokesperson has insisted the British company was legally fishing...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Sunak left himself wriggle room for tax cuts before the next election

Rishi Sunak’s Budget contained more surprises than economists had expected, even with a host of measures having been announced ahead of time. A sharper-than-hoped-for recovery from the pandemic’s assault on the economy increased the amount of borrowing available to the chancellor within his new fiscal rules, meaning that he could afford some rabbits to pull out of his sliders.
BUSINESS
AFP

India vows to take up 'climate justice' combat at COP26

India will be a fighter for "climate justice" at the upcoming COP26 summit, seeking to make rich nations pay for measures to ease rising temperatures, the country's environment minister said Wednesday. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India would set out what extra efforts it is ready to make "at the appropriate place and the appropriate time."
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak warned Budget has UK facing flat recovery for household living standards

Rishi Sunak’s Budget has the country set for a flat recovery for living standards amid fears the average household could see their tax rise by thousands of pounds during Boris Johnson’s premiership, a think tank has warnedThe Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the Budget would leave the overall tax burden at its highest since the final period of Clement Attlee’s post-war Labour administration 70 years ago.The Resolution Foundation said this burden combined with higher growth, inflation and public spending than previously expected prompted it to warn “that Britain could be set for a flat recovery for household living standards”.The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid news – live: England hospital admissions highest since February, even as UK’s fear of coronavirus wanes

The rate at which people are being admitted to English hospitals with Covid-19 has hit its highest since February.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the rate was 8.44 per 100,000 people in the week to 24 October, up from 7.5 a week prior and the highest since 21 February.Despite this, polling suggests the number of Britons who believe Covid-19 is the biggest problem facing the country has dropped significantly, with Brexit overtaking the pandemic as the public’s biggest concern.Some 28 per cent of people surveyed by Ipsos Mori said the negative effects of leaving the EU were of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sudan military rulers fire rebel diplomats as they struggle to gain international recognition

Sudan’s military leader has dismissed six of the country’s envoys abroad, including those in the US, the EU, France and China, after they publicly challenged this week’s army coup.According to the military official, the order issued by General Abdelfattah al-Burhan also included Sudan’s ambassadors to Qatar and the UN mission in Geneva.The diplomats announced their support for the transitional government under prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was detained on Monday alongside many of his ministers and several other political leaders.On Wednesday, Mr Hamdok was allowed to return to his home after massive international pressure from the US and other western...
WORLD
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Summer days at the beach, in Israel and Gaza

Though the beaches in Tel Aviv and Gaza City look out on the same cresting waves of the Mediterranean Sea they are worlds apart -- and not just because they sit on opposite sides of a century-old conflict.In Tel Aviv, Israelis wear bikinis, shorts and tank tops that show off their tattoos. Bottles of cold beer sweat under the sun as golden retrievers race after frisbees and surfers carry their boards out to the breakers. At first glance it looks like San Diego or Marseilles, a wealthy seaside metropolis where the Middle East and its various catastrophes can be...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Budget reveals high tax, weak wage economy will hit middle income families, Resolution Foundation says

Higher taxes mean middle income families will be worse off by mid-decade, according to a new budget analysis by living standards think tank, the Resolution Foundation.Tax will reach its highest level as a share of the economy since 1950 by 2026-27, the study shows. This is equal to a £3,000 increase per household since Boris Johnson took office as prime minister. It comes as weak pay growth will cause real wages to fall next year, accounting for inflation. This is even as the UK experiences its worst decade for pay growth since the 1930s. The UK’s stagnant living standards...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

309K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy