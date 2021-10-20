Queen Elizabeth cancels trip to rest under medical advice

Queen Elizabeth II canceled a trip to Northern Ireland to rest on the advice of a doctor.

The queen, 95, who "reluctantly" accepted the medical advice, will rest for the "next few days," according to Windsor Castle. Her condition is reportedly not related to the coronavirus .

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland , where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," read a statement from Windsor Castle .

JUDGE ORDERS PRINCE PHILIP'S WILL TO REMAIN SEALED 90 YEARS TO PROTECT 'DIGNITY' OF QUEEN ELIZABETH

The queen had been scheduled to appear at a church service Thursday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland's founding.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Prince Philip, Elizabeth's husband, died April 9 at age 99. She herself is the world's longest-ruling monarch.

Washington Examiner Videos