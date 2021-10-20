Walter Reed lifts shelter-in-place order following alleged bomb threat

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland lifted a shelter-in-place order after entering a lockdown Wednesday morning following an anonymous caller alleging there was a bomb at or near a building on the facility grounds, officials said.

"The installation commanding officer has lifted the shelter in place for all locations effective immediately and has authorized the opening of Gates 1 and 3 for outbound traffic only," the Naval Support Activity Bethesda tweeted at 1:18 p.m.

"The base is on lockdown. All personnel should shelter in place. All gates are closed to non-emergency traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area," the Naval Support Activity Bethesda tweeted just before 9:30 a.m., when the alleged threat was still considered active.

Naval officials previously said the source reported that "there is a bomb at or near building 10," adding that security forces were at the scene to investigate the claim.

At approximately 10:02 a.m., Naval officials confirmed that "there is no indication of an active shooter on the installation," noting the bomb threat was still under investigation.

"K-9 teams are in the process of clearing buildings at Walter Reed Bethesda. The lockdown at NSA Bethesda remains in place," Naval officials alerted just before 11 a.m.

It is not immediately clear whether any objects were recovered by K-9 teams searching the facility.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted NSAB but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos