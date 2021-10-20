As southern workers quit in record number, restaurants struggle to meet demands

Workers across the country are quitting their jobs in what's being called the "Great Resignation." But some states are getting the lion's share of workers waving goodbye. Georgia, Illinois and Kentucky saw the biggest jump in the number of quits between July and August of this year, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Georgia saw around 35,000 more people quitting in August compared to July, while Illinois saw around 32,000 more and Kentucky, 26,000 more. Across the country, the number of quits increased by 242,000 between the two months, with record 4.3 million quits in August. Before the pandemic, that number was around 3.5 million per month.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO