Labor Issues

As southern workers quit in record number, restaurants struggle to meet demands

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutherners are putting their bosses on notice — two weeks notice, specifically. About 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, the highest number on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ records, and more than 40% of those resignations came from southern states. Some have left due to the delta variant of...

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
The Motley Fool

Why Are People Quitting Their Jobs in Record Numbers?

The global labor shortage is impacting all industries and companies of all sizes. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 13, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Trevor Jennewine, and Rachel Warren discuss some of the factors behind the record resignations hitting the workforce right now. Brian Withers: Let's move...
AFP

US unemployment aid filings hit fresh pandemic low

Fewer Americans made unemployment benefit filings last week than at any other point since the pandemic, government data said Thursday, underscoring the labor market is bouncing back from the downturn. As of October 9, the latest week for which data was available, more than 2.8 million people were claiming unemployment benefits under all programs, almost 450,000 less than the week prior after the government's pandemic unemployment programs were cut off in September.
fox5atlanta.com

Local business struggles to meet demand due to lack of employees

Atlanta, GA - Labor shortages are impacting some local businesses in the Atlanta area. Shirley Hughes is the owner of Sweet Cheats, a bakery that has been open for about a decade in Cabbagetown. With the Atlanta Braves at the World Series, Halloween, and the holidays just around the corner,...
The Guardian

Can’t find workers? Why not pay more instead of exploiting children and migrants

The senate of the US state of Wisconsin has just approved a bill allowing 14-year-old children to engage in paid work until as late as 11pm. Health authorities recommend that children in this age group should be getting 8-10 hours of sleep a night. Children who do not experience problems with concentration, memory, organising tasks, thinking creatively, regulating their emotions, distraction, irritation, hyperactivity, restlessness, poor mental health, poor growth, weight gain and reduced school performance.
TIME

Workers Are Furious. Their Unions Are Scrambling to Catch Up

James Geiger, a 53-year-old John Deere machinist in Waterloo, Iowa, is fed up with two things. The first is how newer workers are treated by the agricultural machinery manufacturer compared to older ones. After 19 years of service, he says his pay and pension benefits don’t stack up against those of his coworkers hired before 1997 and he’s often required to work mandatory overtime. As the clock struck midnight on Oct. 14, he and 10,000 other John Deere workers walked out of 14 plants nationwide in protest.
Money

Workers in These 3 States Are Quitting in Droves

Workers across the country are quitting their jobs in what's being called the "Great Resignation." But some states are getting the lion's share of workers waving goodbye. Georgia, Illinois and Kentucky saw the biggest jump in the number of quits between July and August of this year, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Georgia saw around 35,000 more people quitting in August compared to July, while Illinois saw around 32,000 more and Kentucky, 26,000 more. Across the country, the number of quits increased by 242,000 between the two months, with record 4.3 million quits in August. Before the pandemic, that number was around 3.5 million per month.
Axios Des Moines

Historic number of Iowa workers quit in August

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosA historic number of Iowans quit their jobs in August, but in a full circle, employers reported big hiring numbers in September.State of play: 3.6% of Iowans quit their jobs in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.But employers also quickly hired workers in September, improving our job growth rate and bucking national trends.Between the lines: Workers are moving between jobs — a sign the labor market is doing well, said Peter Orazem, an economics professor at Iowa State University.During a downturn, people are hesitant to leave work, he said.The winners? Retailers saw an uptick in workers, as well as the food processing, finance and insurance sectors.The losers? The hospitality industry continues to suffer losses, as well as those in arts and entertainment, Orazem said.
finance-commerce.com

Desperate for workers, restaurants turn to robots

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. When Florida gave restaurants the green light to reopen indoor dining earlier this year, restaurateurs like Carlos Gazitua were euphoric. They hoped it would resuscitate their businesses, many of which were on life-support after the shutdown. But they quickly learned it was tough to coax workers back.
ABC 4

Millions of workers are quitting their jobs, who are they?

Coming up on GTU this morning – There were a record 4.3 million U.S. workers who quit their jobs in August. And it’s likely younger people made up the bulk of that group. Millennials and Gen Zers spend a significantly shorter amount of time in their jobs than older generations, according to a survey by CareerBuilder. Gen Z’s (age 6-24) average length of time spent at a job is 2 years and 3 months. For millennials (25-40) that figure is 2 years and 9 months, while Gen Xers (41-56) were at a job for an average of 5 years and 2 months, and baby boomers (57-75) spent 8 years and 3 months at a job, according to CareerBuilder. CareerBuilder analyzed internal resume data from job seekers to determine their age and the length of time users spent in a job. “In the wake of the pandemic and months of uncertainty, young workers are taking advantage of the fact that they are in demand as mid-level employees and driving a country-wide quitting spree,” the authors of CareerBuilder’s report wrote.
