Syracuse, N.Y. — Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell shouted-out a couple of local restaurateurs today on national TV for the work they did catering her wedding. Burrell, a Cazenovia native who cooked in top New York City restaurants before rising to fame on the Food Network, appeared on “The Rachael Ray Show” at 9 a.m. today on ABC. As the two chefs prepared a date-night meal of lobster risotto with saffron, tomatoes and zucchini, the talk turned to Burrell’s wedding to Stuart Claxton.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO