In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, I'm all too familiar with the 9th century monasteries in England thanks to the many raiding adventures I've been on as Eivor. It's easy to get wrapped up in the heat of battle as axes clash, loot is plundered, and buildings are set ablaze. So, when I step into the role of a young monk called Ealric in Discovery Tour: Viking Age, I relish the chance to experience an entirely new perspective of one such raid. As I venture through a story and complete quest objectives, I learn about the history behind the monastic practices I'm carrying out. Before long, Vikings abruptly disrupt my day, and I get to see first-hand just what it's like to be on the other side of a raid as I flee the scene with an old relic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO