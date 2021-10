It will come as no surprise to anyone who’s been caught in a sudden downpour in New Orleans, Lake Charles or many points between. A new analysis laying out flood risks nationwide puts a brace of Louisiana parishes at the top of the list, highlighting a problem only expected to worsen as climate change accelerates. State officials say the study is further evidence of the need for flood mitigation and coastal protection projects, but, as always, financing them will continue to be a struggle.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO