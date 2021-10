As if Mother Nature did not get it right earlier in the week, she is going to potentially try again. I am talking about the Nor’easter a couple of days ago. Another deepening area of low pressure already moisture rich, and gathering more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as we speak, is headed our way. Heavy rain at times is likely and we cannot rule out a thunderstorm or two. Already we have been put on notice that some flood advisories will go into effect Friday as the low moves through the Mid-Atlantic. The question is, will that low move toward the coast or transfer its energy to a forming coastal low?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO