Rick Scott balks at revamped proposal for IRS ‘snooping’, says it targets ‘lower middle class’

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $10,000 threshold gave the Senator no reassurances. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott staunchly opposed a proposal to have the Internal Revenue Service monitor transactions of $600 or more as part of budget reconciliation, and he opposes the revamp that would set the threshold for so-called “snooping” at $10,000. Even...

floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott won’t block for Herschel Walker Senate run

Scott won't back candidates in GOP Senate primaries. All signs look promising for the Senate run of former Georgia Bulldog great Herschel Walker. His alma mater is No. 1 heading into the game with Florida in Jacksonville. But while Walker has a lot of support, one potentially helpful Senator is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
KTLA

Senate Democrats unveil new billionaires’ tax proposal

Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate. With his signature domestic initiative at stake, Biden […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott invokes deceased father again in vaccine mandate fight

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Wednesday again invoked the example of his adopted father, who died in 2006, as a cautionary anecdote against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying they could have cost him his truck driving job. “And what they’re doing now with these vaccine mandates, my dad was a truck...
CONGRESS & COURTS
senate.gov

Scott, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Block Democrats’ IRS Snooping Proposal

WASHINGTON – Today U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and his Republican colleagues introduced the “Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act,” a bill to prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from implementing Democrats’ plan to give the agency access to transaction information of virtually every American. “The Democrats’ plan to allow the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cape May County Herald

Van Drew Comments on Changes to IRS Reporting Proposal

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a statement on new developments to the Biden administration's proposal to alter IRS reporting. According to a release from the congressman's office, the administration, following pushback from the American people and Congress, announced that they are abandoning their proposal that would require banks to report inflows and outflows totaling more than $600 a year. The administration's revised proposal would require banks to report accounts to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that exceed $10,000 in inflows and outflows annually.
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

Democrats Scaling Back IRS Snooping Plan To Target Accounts With $10K+

The Treasury Department announced that Democrats are narrowing down the scope of their proposed tax reporting threshold of a deeply controversial proposal that would force banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) customer’s account information, following a barrage of backlash from Republicans and financial services who argue the monitoring plan is ultimately a breach of privacy concerns.
INCOME TAX
Hillsboro News-Times

Wyden: Tax billionaires' income sources to pay for Biden agenda

But senator's plan meets resistance from a fellow Democrat as party seeks to pass social and climate-change plan.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has unveiled another version of a proposal to raise federal taxes on income other than wages, and would raise money for an array of social and climate-change programs envisioned in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better budget plan. But the proposal made Wednesday, Oct. 27, by the Oregon Democrat, who leads the Senate Finance Committee, may stall before it emerges for any vote. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin promptly criticized it as divisive. All of the 50 Democrats...
INCOME TAX
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Want New Zip Codes in Florida

Last week, Florida’s two senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–teamed up on a bill to create new postal codes in the Sunshine State. Rubio introduced the bill on Wednesday and he showcased it on Thursday. “The bill would create new zip codes for the cities of Miami Lakes, Ocoee, the...
FLORIDA STATE

