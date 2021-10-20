Alphabet’s Wing is bringing its drone delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth

The Honor 50 is releasing globally with prices starting at €529, the former Huawei sub-brand announced today. The smartphone was originally announced for the Chinese market in June, but today sees the company confirm its global pricing and its early November release date. For €529 (about $615), you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there’s also a €599 (about $695) model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Honor says the phone will be available in over 40 countries, but there are no immediate plans to release the phone in the US.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO