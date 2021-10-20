CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Alphabet’s Wing is bringing its drone delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth

By Andrew J. Hawkins
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrones will soon be buzzing overhead in Dallas-Fort Worth, bearing small containers filled with Tylenol and Band-Aids. Wing, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, is bringing its drone delivery service to the Texas city, its first densely populated market. Wing is starting small, making deliveries from just one...

www.theverge.com

newsdaytonabeach.com

American Airlines Bringing Back Holiday Service To Dallas-Fort Worth From DBIA

Daytona Beach, FL - Nonstop American Airlines flights between Daytona Beach International Airport (DBIA) to and from Dallas-Fort Worth will be back on December 16. Director of Air Service/Marketing/Customer Experience Joanne Magley said that the daily flights run December 16 through January 3 departing DFW at 12:20 p.m. and arriving in DAB at approximately 4:00 p.m. Flights will depart DAB at 4:25 p.m. and arrive at 5:55 p.m. into DFW.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fortworthbusiness.com

Hillwood, drone delivery service provider to begin operation at Frisco Station

Look to the skies. Hillwood announced Oct. 20 that Wing, one of the first providers of drone delivery services in the United States, will operate a drone delivery facility at its Frisco Station development as a first-of-its-kind commercial service for a major U.S. metro. Wing, one of the first providers of drone delivery services, has […]
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers In Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amazon has announced it’s hiring 150,000 seasonal employees this year including 15,000 across Texas and more than 6,500 in the metroplex. Job seekers can receive an immediate contingent offer for seasonal roles with an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations, plus the opportunity to transition to long-term careers, according to a release from the company.
BUSINESS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
simpleflying.com

60% Of Dallas Fort Worth’s International Passengers Come From Mexico

Mexico is a key market for American Airlines and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The carrier is close to turning 80 years old of having its first international flight to Mexico (the second overall in its history), and the Texan hub has had an incredible increase of Mexican travelers going through its infrastructure. Let’s investigate further.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Walgreens Teams With Google To Test Drone Delivery Service

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s up, up, and away for a Deerfield-based Walgreens. The chain is teaming up with Google’s drone delivery company to start air drop-offs to some customers. But don’t expect your prescriptions and other drugstore items to start dropping from the sky here just yet. The service is being tested in Dallas Fort Worth. The operation will be the first major U.S. city with drone delivery service.
BUSINESS
kyma.com

Drone lung delivery

New innovative technology is evolving to help save lives. (KYMA/ KECY/ CBS) - For the first time in the world, a drone had a successful lung delivery via drone transportation in Toronto. In this CBS health segment we learn that lungs are a very delicate organ and transportation via drones...
ELECTRONICS
WFAA

Drone delivery services take flight in Frisco, Little Elm

FRISCO, Texas — It's the next generation of shopping. A company called "Wing" is flying into Frisco and Little Elm to provide drone delivery services. The service would allow customers to order store items and have it delivered by drone right to their homes. "This isn't a demonstration. This is...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Walgreens, Google's Wing Bring Store-to-Door Drone Deliveries to DFW

In a matter of months, residents of Frisco and Little Elm may be among the first to experience fast drone deliveries for small packages within 10 minutes. Walgreens and drone delivery company Wing announced Wednesday plans to bring store-to-door delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth, expanding into densely populated metropolitan areas in the United States.
DALLAS, TX
KTVN.com

Reno-Based Flirtey Partners With Mesa Airlines to Move Into Drone Food Delivery Service

Reno-based Flirtey is partnering with Mesa Air Group, Inc. to become the first airline to launch a drone delivery business in the U.S., with a focus on food delivery. The immediate goal of the partnership is to conduct commercial drone deliveries in the food and beverage market in the U.S. The parties plan to expand the drone delivery service in the U.S. and New Zealand.
RENO, NV
PC Magazine

Wing and Walgreens Expand Drone Deliveries Into Texas Metro Area

Walgreens and Wing are teaming up to fulfill on-demand air deliveries. A new drone delivery model allows Wing to expand into major US metropolitan areas—starting with Dallas-Fort Worth. The economic and cultural hub of North Texas is the first to utilize this new approach in which Walgreens employees process orders...
FORT WORTH, TX
aviationtoday.com

Mesa Air Group First Scheduled US Airline to Launch Commercial Drone Delivery Service

Mesa Air Group has become the first scheduled U.S.-based airline to launch a commercial drone delivery service, according to an Oct. 21 announcement. The Phoenix, Arizona-based Mesa Air Group — a holding company of Mesa Airlines — signed an agreement with unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) manufacturer Flirtey for a firm order of four of its electric-powered Flirtey Eagle drones. Under the agreement, Mesa has the option to order an additional 500 aircraft.
MESA, AZ
suasnews.com

Flytrex Expands On-Demand Drone Food Delivery Service to Holly Springs, North Carolina

Flytrex, a leader in on-demand drone delivery for food and retail, today announced the expansion of its drone delivery service to Holly Springs, North Carolina. In partnership with Causey Aviation Unmanned, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), The Town of Holly Springs, and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Flytrex has begun delivering food orders via drone in partnership with Brinker International (home of Chili’s® Grill & Bar, It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Little Italy) at the Holly Springs Towne Center to front and backyards in the neighborhood of Forest Springs. Flytrex’s newest service caters to dozens of households in the area who have opted into the service. Flytrex will conduct all flights under Part 107, within visual line of sight, maintaining the highest safety standards.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
The Verge

Dallas News

Dallas-Fort Worth is forecast to be a top U.S. property market in 2022

Dallas-Fort Worth still makes the shopping list of U.S. markets that investors think will have the best property prospects in the year ahead. But D-FW has been knocked from its previous top spot by smaller upstart markets, including Nashville, Raleigh-Durham and Austin, in the annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate ranking.
DALLAS, TX
suasnews.com

Aerit Completes Sweden’s First Commercial Food Delivery by Drone

TYLÖSAND, SWEDEN (October 25, 2021) – Today, Aerit completed Sweden’s first commercial beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) food delivery in collaboration with Region Halland using its autonomous drone the Nimbi. The delivery flight began at Hygge, a local cafe near Tylösand beach, where a freshly made galette was winched...
TECHNOLOGY

